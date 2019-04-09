

This Wednesday marks the Winnipeg Jets’ first playoff game of the year, and the City of Winnipeg is gearing up for another round of Whiteout Street Parties.

Tickets are available online.

In order to accommodate these parties, as well as the setup and cleanup involved, a number of streets will be closed beginning at 10 a.m. on April 10 until 6:30 a.m. on April 11. These same roads will also be closed from 11:30 a.m. on April 12 until 6:30 a.m. on April 13.

Southbound Donald Street between Portage Avenue and St. Mary Avenue

Graham Avenue between Carlton Street and Garry Street

Northbound Smith Street will be closed between St. Mary Avenue and Portage Avenue, but the Millennium parkade entrance from St. Mary Avenue, and the Radisson Hotel parkade from the back lane south of Portage Avenue will remain open.

The city suggests that drivers give themselves extra travel time and use alternate routes.

Millennium Library and parkade

The city said during the street closures, the Millenium Library will only be accessible through the skywalk or parkade.

Additionally, on April 10 the Millennium Library will close at 4:30 p.m.

The library’s Donald Street entrance will be closed from 10 a.m. on April 10 until 6:30 a.m. on April 11, and then 11:30 a.m. on April 12 until 6:30 a.m. on April 13. All cars will have to access the parkade through the Smith Street entrance.

The library’s street-level stairwell doors to the parkade will be locked at 10 a.m. on April 10 and 11:30 a.m. on April 12. During this time, the parkade will only be accessible through the skywalk.

Transit reroutes

Starting at 10 a.m. on April 10 until 2 a.m. on April 11, and then again from 11:30 a.m. on April 12 until 2 a.m. on April 13, Winnipeg Transit buses will be rerouted off of Graham Avenue from Carlton Street to Garry Street.

During this time, bus stops along eastbound Graham Avenue between Hargrave Street and Smith Street will be moved to eastbound York Avenue at Donald Street, as well as northbound Smith Street at Graham Avenue.

Bus stops along westbound Graham Avenue between Smith Street and Edmonton Street will also be temporarily moved to westbound St. Mary Avenue at Donald Street, as well as northbound Edmonton Street mid-block between St. Mary Avenue and Graham Avenue.

The Winnipeg Transit Plus loading zone located at southbound Donald Street at Graham Avenue will be moved to eastbound Portage Avenue next to the Radisson Hotel during the transit reroute. The Transit Plus loading zone at the Millennium Library will be relocated to the eastbound front driveway of the Winnipeg Police Service’s headquarters, and the Cityplace loading zone will be moved to northbound Hargrave Street on the north side of St. Mary Avenue.

More information is available on the Winnipeg Transit website or at 311.