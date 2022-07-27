What's open and closed in Manitoba on Terry Fox Day

Terry Fox Day is coming up on Monday, Aug. 1, which means that some businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at reduced hours.

Here is a list of what’s open and closed on Terry Fox Day in Winnipeg and across the province:

MALLS

The Grant Park Shopping Centre is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Kildonan Place is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The St. Vital Centre is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Garden City Shopping Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CF Polo Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

LIQUOR MARTS

Most Winnipeg Liquor Marts will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Terry Fox Day, except for the Bison Drive, Gateway, Sargent Avenue, and St. Anne’s locations, which will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. All of the Brandon Liquor Marts will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All rural Liquor Marts will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CITY OF WINNIPEG SERVICES

The City of Winnipeg observes Terry Fox Day as a statutory holiday. City hall and city administrative offices will be closed.

Recycling, garbage and yard waste will be collected as usual for those with Monday as their collection day.

The Brady Road Resource Management Facility will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday. The Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday.

The Pacific and Panet 4R Winnipeg Depots will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from July 30 to 31, but closed on Terry Fox Day.

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Terry Fox Day.

All Winnipeg public libraries will be closed on Monday.

City of Winnipeg outdoor pools, spray pads and select wading pools will be open on Monday, weather permitting. Outdoor lessons are cancelled for the day.

All indoor pools and fitness and leisure centres will be closed.

The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Monday.

Brookside, Transcona and St. Vital cemeteries will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

OTHER ATTRACTIONS

The Forks is open regular hours on Terry Fox Day.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights will be closed.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery-Qaumajuq will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Terry Fox Day.