What's open and closed in Winnipeg on Labour Day

Labour Day is coming up on Monday, which means some businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at reduced hours.

Here is a list of what’s open and closed on Sept. 2, 2024, in Winnipeg and across the province:

MALLS

Grant Park Shopping Centre will be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Labour Day.

Kildonan Place will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Labour Day.

St. Vital Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Labour Day.

Garden City Shopping Centre will be closed on Labour Day.

CF Polo Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Labour Day.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Labour Day.

LIQUOR MARTS

All Winnipeg Liquor Marts will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Labour Day, except for the True North Square location, which will be closed.

All Brandon Liquor Marts will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rural Liquor Marts will be open various hours on Labour Day. A full list can be found online.

CITY OF WINNIPEG SERVICES

All civic offices will be closed on Labour Day.

Recycling, garbage, and yard waste will be collected as normally scheduled for those with a Monday collection date.

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Labour Day

The Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday.

The Brady Road Landfill will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Pacific and Panet 4R Winnipeg Depots will be closed on Labour Day.

All Winnipeg public libraries will be closed on Sunday and Monday.

Select outdoor pools, wading pools and spray pads will be open on Monday. Schedules can be found online.

All indoor pools will be closed on Labour Day.

All fitness and leisure centres will be closed on Labour Day.

The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Labour Day.

Brookside, Transcona and St. Vital cemeteries are open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Labour Day. However, the administration office at Brookside Cemetery will be closed.

Crescent Drive, Kildonan Park, and Windsor Park golf courses will remain open through the long weekend, weather permitting.

OTHER ATTRACTIONS

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights will be closed on Labour Day.

The Manitoba Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Labour Day.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery-Qaumajuq will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Labour Day.