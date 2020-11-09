Advertisement
What's open and closed in Winnipeg on Remembrance Day
Published Monday, November 9, 2020 4:11PM CST
WINNIPEG -- Remembrance Day is coming up on Wednesday, Nov. 11, which means some businesses and services in Manitoba will be adjusted.
Here is a list of the places that are open and closed on Wednesday:
MALLS
- CF Polo Park is open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Grant Park Shopping Centre is open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Kildonan Place is open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- St. Vital Centre is open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Garden City Shopping Centre is open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Outlet Collection Winnipeg is open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
LIQUOR MARTS
- All Winnipeg Liquor Marts will open at 1 p.m. and will close as regularly scheduled, with the exception of the True North Square location, which will be closed all day.
- All locations in Brandon, Man., will be open from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., with the exception of the Brandon Corral Centre, which will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- All rural locations will open at 1 p.m. and will close as regularly scheduled, with the exception of the locations in Lac du Bonnet, Morden and Virden, which will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
CITY SERVICES
- The city will not be hosting any Remembrance Day ceremonies at the Field of Honour sites in the Brookside and Transcona Cemetery.
- The Brookside, Transcona and St. Vital cemeteries are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but the city reminds people that under the current public health orders, public gatherings are limited to five people.
- Winnipeg City Hall and all city administrative offices will be closed on Remembrance Day.
- Recycling, garbage, and yard waste will not be collected on Remembrance Day. The city says if your pick up day is on Nov. 11, or after the holiday, put the garbage bins and yard waste out one day later for this week only.
- All 4R Winnipeg Depots will be closed on Nov. 11.
- Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.
- The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Nov. 11.