WINNIPEG -- Remembrance Day is coming up on Wednesday, Nov. 11, which means some businesses and services in Manitoba will be adjusted.

Here is a list of the places that are open and closed on Wednesday:

MALLS

CF Polo Park is open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Grant Park Shopping Centre is open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Kildonan Place is open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

St. Vital Centre is open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Garden City Shopping Centre is open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg is open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

LIQUOR MARTS

All Winnipeg Liquor Marts will open at 1 p.m. and will close as regularly scheduled, with the exception of the True North Square location, which will be closed all day.

All locations in Brandon, Man., will be open from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., with the exception of the Brandon Corral Centre, which will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

All rural locations will open at 1 p.m. and will close as regularly scheduled, with the exception of the locations in Lac du Bonnet, Morden and Virden, which will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

CITY SERVICES