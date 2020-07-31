WINNIPEG -- Terry Fox Day is coming up on Monday, Aug. 3, which means a number of closures across the province, along with some adjusted services.

Here is a list of places open and closed on Monday, plus what Winnipeggers can expect from city services.

MALLS

CF Polo Park is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grant Park Shopping Centre is open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Kildonan Place is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Vital Centre is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Garden City Shopping Centre is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

LIQUOR MARTS

All Winnipeg Liquor Marts will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., except for the True North Square location, which will be closed.

All locations in Brandon, Man., will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All rural locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., except for the location in Carman, which is closed.

CITY SERVICES

All civic offices will be closed on Terry Fox Day.

Recycling, garbage, and yard waste will be collected as normally scheduled for those with a Monday collection day.

Brady Road Resource Management Facility will be open to commercial customers from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday.

The Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open to residential customers from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depot and the Panet 4 R Winnipeg Depot are both closed on Monday.

Winnipeg Transit will be operating on a Sunday schedule. Transit will be returning to its regular summer schedule on Aug. 2, with full weekday service starting on Aug. 4.

Spray pads, outdoor pools and some wading pools will be open. Spray pads are open from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., outdoor pools are open from noon to 7 p.m., and wading pools are open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The city encourages people to book swim blocks at outdoor pools in advance. Though walk-ups are permitted, people can be turned away if the pool is at capacity. Wading pool admission is on a first-come, first-served basis.

All Winnipeg Public Libraries are closed on Aug. 3.

The Animal Services Agency will be closed to the public.

Cemeteries at Brookside, St. Vital and Transcona will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The city reminds residents to practice social distancing.

WINNIPEG ATTRACTIONS

The Assiniboine Park Zoo will be open regular hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with gates closing at 4:30 p.m.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.