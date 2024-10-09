What's open and closed in Winnipeg on Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is coming up on Monday, which means some businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at reduced hours.

Here is a list of what’s open and closed on Oct. 14, 2024, in Winnipeg and across the province:

MALLS

Grant Park Shopping Centre will be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Kildonan Place will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

St. Vital Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Garden City Shopping Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

CF Polo Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

LIQUOR MARTS

All Winnipeg Liquor Marts will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving, except for the True North Square location, which will be closed.

All Brandon Liquor Marts will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Rural Liquor Marts will be open various hours on Thanksgiving. A full list can be found online. https://www.liquormarts.ca/hours

CITY OF WINNIPEG SERVICES

All civic offices will be closed on Monday.

Recycling, garbage, and yard waste will be collected as normally scheduled for those with a Monday collection date.

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday.

The Brady Road Landfill will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday.

The Pacific and Panet 4R Winnipeg Depots will be closed on Thanksgiving.

All Winnipeg public libraries will be closed on Monday.

The following indoor pools and leisure centres will have reduced hours on Monday: Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; the Margaret Grant Pool will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; and the Pan Am Pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All other indoor recreation facilities will be closed.

The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Brookside, Transcona and St. Vital cemeteries are open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. However, the administration office at Brookside Cemetery will be closed.

Crescent Drive, Kildonan Park, and Windsor Park golf courses will remain open throughout the long weekend, weather permitting.

OTHER ATTRACTIONS

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights will be closed on Thanksgiving.

The Manitoba Museum will be closed.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery-Qaumajuq will be closed.