WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • What's open and closed in Winnipeg on Thanksgiving

    Thanksgiving
    Share

    Thanksgiving is coming up on Monday, which means some businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at reduced hours.

    Here is a list of what’s open and closed on Oct. 14, 2024, in Winnipeg and across the province:

    MALLS

    Grant Park Shopping Centre will be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

    Kildonan Place will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

    St. Vital Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

    Garden City Shopping Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

    CF Polo Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

    Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

    LIQUOR MARTS

    All Winnipeg Liquor Marts will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving, except for the True North Square location, which will be closed.

    All Brandon Liquor Marts will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Rural Liquor Marts will be open various hours on Thanksgiving. A full list can be found online. https://www.liquormarts.ca/hours

    CITY OF WINNIPEG SERVICES

    All civic offices will be closed on Monday.

    Recycling, garbage, and yard waste will be collected as normally scheduled for those with a Monday collection date.

    Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday.

    The Brady Road Landfill will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

    The Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday.

    The Pacific and Panet 4R Winnipeg Depots will be closed on Thanksgiving.

    All Winnipeg public libraries will be closed on Monday.

    The following indoor pools and leisure centres will have reduced hours on Monday: Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; the Margaret Grant Pool will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; and the Pan Am Pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All other indoor recreation facilities will be closed.

    The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Thanksgiving.

    Brookside, Transcona and St. Vital cemeteries are open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. However, the administration office at Brookside Cemetery will be closed.

    Crescent Drive, Kildonan Park, and Windsor Park golf courses will remain open throughout the long weekend, weather permitting.

    OTHER ATTRACTIONS

    The Canadian Museum for Human Rights will be closed on Thanksgiving.

    The Manitoba Museum will be closed.

    The Winnipeg Art Gallery-Qaumajuq will be closed.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What women should know about their breasts, according to a doctor

    One in eight women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in their lifetimes, according to the American Cancer Society. Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death for women in the United States, with 42,000 women dying every year from this cancer.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News