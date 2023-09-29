What's open and closed in Winnipeg on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Saturday marks the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, which means some businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at reduced hours over the weekend and into Monday.

Here is a list of what’s open and closed for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Winnipeg and across the province:

MALLS AND LIQUOR MARTS

All malls and Liquor Marts will be open regular hours.

CITY OF WINNIPEG SERVICES

All civic offices will be closed on Monday in recognition of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Recycling, yard waste and garbage will be collected as regularly scheduled for those with Saturday or Monday as their collection days.

Winnipeg Transit will operate as regularly scheduled. However, Winnipeg Transit customer service centres will be closed on Monday.

The Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. over the weekend and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday.

The Brady Road Landfill will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. over the weekend and 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday.

The Pacific and Panet 4R Winnipeg Depots will be closed on Saturday, and open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday

All Winnipeg public libraries will be closed on Saturday and Monday.

On Saturday, the Pan Am Pool will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will be open 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and the Margaret Grant Pool will be open 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. All other indoor recreation facilities will be closed on Saturday.

The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Saturday and open on Monday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Brookside, Transcona and St. Vital cemeteries will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Monday. The administrative office at the Brookside Cemetery will be closed on Monday.

Crescent Drive, Kildonan Park and Windsor Park golf courses will be open, weather permitting.

SCHOOLS

Brandon University will be closed on Friday.

The University of Winnipeg will be closed on Saturday.

The University of Manitoba and Red River College Polytechnic will be closed on Monday.

All public schools in Winnipeg and Brandon will be open on Monday.

OTHER ATTRACTIONS

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and will offer free admission.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery-Qaumajuq will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The Manitoba Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.