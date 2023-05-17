Here is a list of what’s open and closed in Winnipeg on Victoria Day on Monday, May 22:

MALLS

-Grant Park Shopping Centre will be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

-Kildonan Place will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

-St. Vital Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

-Garden City Shopping Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

-CF Polo Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

-Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Stores, restaurants and movie theatres inside malls may have different hours, so customers are encouraged to check the specific store's website if they are unsure.

LIQUOR MARTS

All Liquor Marts in Winnipeg, Brandon and rural Manitoba will be open on Monday, May 22, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the exception of the locations in Carman and in True North Square, which will be closed for the day.

CITY SERVICES AND FACILITIES

All civic offices, public libraries, and animal services will be closed.

All pools and fitness centres will be closed with the exception of Pan Am Pool open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Margaret Grant Pool open from1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Brady Road Landfill will be open on May 22, from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., however the Pacific and Panet 4R depots will be closed.

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Garbage, recycling and yard waste collection will continue as normal.

The Brookside, Transcona, and St. Vital cemeteries will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., though the administrative offices at Brookside will be closed.