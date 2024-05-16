What’s open and closed in Winnipeg on Victoria Day

Victoria Day is coming up on Monday, which means some businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at reduced hours.

Here is a list of what’s open and closed on May 20, 2024, in Winnipeg and across the province:

MALLS

Grant Park Shopping Centre will be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Victoria Day.

Kildonan Place will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Victoria Day.

St. Vital Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Victoria Day.

Garden City Shopping Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Victoria Day.

C.F. Polo Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Victoria Day.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Victoria Day.

LIQUOR MARTS

All Winnipeg Liquor Marts will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Victoria Day, except for the True North Square location, which will be closed.

All Brandon Liquor Marts and rural Liquor Marts will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.

CITY OF WINNIPEG SERVICES

All civic offices will be closed on Victoria Day.

Recycling, garbage and yard waste will be collected as normally scheduled for those with a Monday collection date.

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Victoria Day.

The Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday.

The Brady Road Landfill will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Pacific and Panet 4R Winnipeg Depots will be closed on Victoria Day.

All Winnipeg public libraries will be closed on Monday.

The following indoor pools will open: Pan Am Pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Margaret Grant Pool will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. All other indoor pools will be closed.

The following fitness and leisure centres will be open on Monday: Pan Am Pool from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. All other fitness and leisure centres will be closed.

The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Monday.

Brookside, Transcona and St. Vital cemeteries are open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Victoria Day. The administration office at Brookside Cemetery will be closed.

OTHER ATTRACTIONS

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights will be closed on Victoria Day.

The Manitoba Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Victoria Day.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery-Qaumajuq will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.