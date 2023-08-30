What's open and closed in Winnipeg over Labour Day weekend

Labour Day is coming up on Monday, Sept. 4, which means some businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at reduced hours.

Here is a list of what’s open and closed over the Labour Day long weekend in Winnipeg and across the province.

MALLS

The Grant Park Shopping Centre will be open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Kildonan Place will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The St. Vital Centre will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Garden City Shopping Centre will be closed.

CF Polo Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

LIQUOR MARTS

All Winnipeg, Brandon and rural Liquor Marts will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CITY OF WINNIPEG SERVICES

The City of Winnipeg observes Labour Day as a statutory holiday. City hall and city administrative offices will be closed on Sept. 4.

Recycling, yard waste and garbage will be collected as regularly scheduled for those with Monday as their collection day.

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.

The Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the Brady Road Landfill will be open 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday. The Pacific and Panet 4R Winnipeg Depots will be closed.

All Winnipeg public libraries will be closed on Sept. 4.

Select outdoor pools, spray pads and select wading pools will be open on Labour Day. Schedules can be found online. https://www.winnipeg.ca/recreation-leisure/pools

City of Winnipeg indoor pools will be closed.

All City of Winnipeg fitness and leisure centres will be closed.

The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Labour Day.

Brookside, Transcona and St. Vital cemeteries will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. The administrative office at the Brookside Cemetery will be closed on Monday.

Crescent Drive, Kildonan Park and Windsor Park golf courses will be open throughout the long weekend, weather permitting.

OTHER ATTRACTIONS

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery-Qaumajuq will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Manitoba Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.