What's open and closed in Winnipeg over Remembrance Day

WINNIPEG -

Remembrance Day is coming up on Thursday, Nov. 11, which means several businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at reduced hours.

Here is a list of what’s open and closed on Remembrance Day in Winnipeg, as well as what people can expect from city services:

MALLS

CF Polo Park will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Grant Park Shopping Centre will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Kildonan Place will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

St. Vital Centre will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Garden City Shopping Centre will be open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

LIQUOR MARTS

The following Liquor Marts in Winnipeg will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Bridgwater, Bunns Creek Shopping Mall, Charleswood, Dominion, Fort Garry, Hargrave and Ellice, Main and Jefferson, Main and Pritchard, Park West, Portage and Ainslie, Rivergrove, Sage Creek, Seasons, Southglen, Spring Meadow Square, Transcona Square, Tuxedo, and Tyndall Market.

The following Liquor Marts in Winnipeg will be open from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Eastwinds, Fort Richmond, Garden City Square, Gateway (Express), Grant Park, Kenaston Crossing, Madison Square, Northdale, Portage and Burnell, River and Osborne, Sargent Avenue (Express), Southdale, St. Annes (Express), and St. Vital Square.

The True North Square Liquor Mart will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., and the Reenders (Express) location will be open 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

In Brandon, all the Liquor Marts will be open from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Remembrance Day, with the exception of the Brandon Corral Centre location, which will be open 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The following rural Liquor Marts will be open 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.: Beausejour, Carman, Killarney, Minnedosa, Neepawa, Pine Falls, Roblin, Russell, and Swan River.

The following rural Liquor Marts will be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Flin Flon, Lac du Bonnet, Morden, Stonewall, The Pas, and Virden.

The following rural Liquor Marts will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Gimli, Portage la Prairie East, Selkirk, and Thompson.

The following rural Liquor Marts will be open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Portage la Prairie West, Steinbach and Winkler.

CITY OF WINNIPEG SERVICES

All civic offices will be closed on Remembrance Day.

Recycling, garbage and yard waste will not be collected. If your collection day lands on Remembrance Day, you should put your carts and yard waste out one day later -- for this week only.

The Brady Road Resource Management Facility (Brady Road Landfill) and all the 4R Winnipeg Depots will be closed.

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Remembrance Day. The city will offer free transit service to armed forces veterans and those who are currently serving, plus one companion, on Nov. 11. Winnipeg Transit will also be observing a moment of silence at 11 a.m., with bus drivers pulling over and stopping at a safe location.

All City of Winnipeg libraries will be closed. Online services will still be available.

All arenas, indoor pools, and fitness and leisure centres will be closed, except for the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex, which will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.; the Margaret Grant Pool, which will be open 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; and Pan Am, which will be open 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Animal Services Agency will be closed.

The Brookside, Transcona and St. Vital Cemeteries will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

OTHER ATTRACTIONS

The Forks will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. for food and beverages, and retail vendors will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Some tenants may open earlier or stay open later.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights will be open 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Manitoba Museum will be open 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.