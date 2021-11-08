What's open and closed in Winnipeg over Remembrance Day

A poppy is placed on the Tomb of The Unknown Soldier following a Remembrance Day ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa on Monday Nov. 11, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick A poppy is placed on the Tomb of The Unknown Soldier following a Remembrance Day ceremony at the National War Memorial in Ottawa on Monday Nov. 11, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Winnipeg Top Stories