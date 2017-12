CTV Winnipeg





All civic offices are closed at 12:00p.m. on Friday, December 22, and closed all day on Monday, December 25, Tuesday, December 26, and Monday, January 1.

Recycling/Garbage Collection

Recycling, garbage and yard waste will be delayed by one day during the Christmas and New Year’s weeks.

Christmas Week:

Monday, December 25 – moves to Tuesday, December 26.

Tuesday, December 26 - moves to Wednesday, December 27.

Wednesday, December 27 - moves to Thursday, December 28.

Thursday, December 28 - moves to Friday, December 29.

Friday, December 29 - moves to Saturday, December 30.

New Year’s Week

Monday, January 1 – moves to Tuesday, January 2.

Tuesday, January 2 -moves to Wednesday, January 3.

Wednesday, January 3 - moves to Thursday, January 4.

Thursday, January 4 - moves to Friday, January 5.

Friday, January 5 - moves to Saturday, January 6.

Brady Road Resource Management Facility

Monday, December 25 – Closed.

Monday, January 1 –Closed.

Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot

Real trees can be dropped off for recycling at the 4R Winnipeg Depots located at 1777 Brady Road and 1120 Pacific Avenue, during regular operating hours.

Winnipeg Transit

Operating on a Sunday schedule for:

Monday, December 25.

Tuesday, December 26.

Monday, January 1.

Leisure Centre’s

Friday, December 22 St. John’s Leisure Centre is closed. All other Leisure Centre’s are open regular hours.

Saturday, December 23 All Leisure Centre’s is open regular hours.

Sunday, December 24:

Fort Rouge Leisure Centre is closed at 4 p.m.

St. James Civic Centre is closed at 12:00 noon

Magnus Eliason Recreation Centre is open from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Freight House is closed

Mayfair Recreation Centre is open from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Peguis Trails Health & Fitness Centre is open from 9 a.m. to noon.

North Centennial Recreation & Leisure Facility is closed at noon.

St. John’s Leisure Centre is closed.

Monday, December 25 All Leisure Centre’s closed.

Tuesday, December 26 All Leisure Centre’s closed.

Wednesday, December 27 St. John’s Leisure Centre is closed. All other Leisure Centre’s are open regular hours.

Thursday, December 28 - St. John’s Leisure Centre is closed. All other Leisure Centre’s are open regular hours.

Friday, December 29 - St. John’s Leisure Centre is closed. All other Leisure Centre’s are open regular hours.

Saturday, December 30 - St. John’s Leisure Centre is closed. All other Leisure Centre’s are open regular hours.

Sunday, December 31:

Fort Rouge Leisure Centre is closed at 4 p.m.

St. James Civic Centre is closed at 4 p.m.

Magnus Eliason Recreation Centre is open regular hours.

Freight House is open regular hours.

Mayfair Recreation Centre is open regular hours.

Peguis Trails Health & Fitness Centre is open regular hours.

North Centennial Recreation & Leisure Centre is closed at 4 p.m.

St. John’s Leisure Centre is closed.

Monday, January 1, 2018 - All Leisure Centre’s closed.

Tuesday, January 2, 2018 - All Leisure Centre’s are open regular hours.

Swimming Pools

Friday, December 22 - Open regular hours.

Saturday, December 23 - Open regular hours.

Sunday, December 24 - All pools scheduled to be open close at 12 noon.

Monday, December 25- All pools closed.

Tuesday, December 26 - All pools closed.

Wednesday, December 27 - Saturday, December 30 – Open Regular hours

Sunday, December 31 - All pools scheduled to be open close at 4 p.m.

Monday, January 1, 2018 - All pools closed.

Tuesday, January 2, 2018 – Open regular hours.

Library Services

All Winnipeg Public Library branches will be closed:

Sunday, December 24.

Monday, December 25.

Tuesday, December 26.

Monday, January 1, 2018.

Animal Services Agency

Saturday, December 23 - 12 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 24 – Closed.

Monday, December 25 – Closed.

Tuesday, December 26 – Closed.

Saturday, December 30 - 12 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 31 – Closed.

Monday, January 1 – Closed.

Winnipeg Parking Authority

Friday, December 22 – 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Saturday, December 23 – Closed.

Sunday, December 24 – Closed.

Monday, December 25 – Closed.

Tuesday, December 26 – Closed.

Saturday, December 30 – Closed.

Sunday, December 31 – Closed.

Monday, January 1 – Closed.