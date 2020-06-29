WINNIPEG -- Canada Day is coming up on Wednesday, July 1, and with the holiday, many businesses, services, and stores will be closed or operating with reduced hours.

Here is a list of what's open and closed:

MALLS

CF Polo Park - Closed

Grant Park and Kildonan Place – Closed, though some tenants, such as restaurants and Shoppers Drug Mart, will be open on reduced hours.

St. Vital Centre – Closed

Garden City Shopping Centre – Closed

Outlet Collection Winnipeg – Closed

LIQUOR MARTS

All Winnipeg Liquor Marts will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., except for the locations on Bison Drive, Gateway, Reenders, Sargent Avenue, St. Annes, and True North Square, which are closed.

All locations in Brandon will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., except for the Brandon West End location.

For rural Liquor Mart Locations, all will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., except for in Carman, Steinbach, and Winkler, which will be closed on Canada Day.

CITY SERVICES

All City of Winnipeg civic offices will be closed on Canada Day.

Recycling, garbage, and yard waste will be collected as regularly scheduled for anyone whose collection day on Wednesdays.

The Brady Road Resource Management Facility will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. for commercial customers only.

The Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for residential customers only.

The Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depot and the Panet 4 R Winnipeg Depot are both closed on Wednesday.

On Canada Day, Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Spray pads will be open on Canada Day from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., though residents must still adhere to public health restrictions.

All City of Winnipeg libraries will be closed.

The Animal Services Agency will be closed to the public.

Cemeteries at Brookside, St. Vital and Transcona will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

OTHER ATTRACTIONS

The Assiniboine Park Zoo will be open regular hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with gates closing at 4:30 p.m.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Forks will be holding a virtual Canada Day celebration, featuring a one-hour variety show that can be streamed on multiple platforms. The event will include music, comedy, dance, art, spoken word performances, DJs, and more. There will be no live shows or onsite fireworks at The Forks this year.

The Manitoba government is reminding residents to continue to practice physical distancing and follow public health guidelines regarding group sizes, cottages or camping over Canada Day.