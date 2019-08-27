

Tim Salzen, CTV News Winnipeg





Labour Day is coming up on Sept. 2, which means there will a number of businesses and city facilities closed through the city.

Here’s what’s open and closed this holiday Monday, plus what to expect in terms of city services:

Malls:

CF Polo Park: Closed

St. Vital Centre: Closed

Kildonan Place: Closed

Garden City Shopping Centre: Closed

Grant Park Shopping Centre: Closed

Outlet Collection Winnipeg: Closed

Liquor Marts:

On Sept. 2, all Winnipeg, Brandon and Rural Liquor Marts are closed

City of Winnipeg Leisure Centres and Pools:

All leisure centres will be closed on Sept. 2.

All City of Winnipeg indoor swimming pools will be closed Sept. 2. Weather permitting, the following outdoor pools will be open on Sept. 2: St. Vital, Transcona Aquatic Park, Fort Garry Lions, Westdale, Freighthouse and Kildonan Park. Operating hours vary by pool.

Weather permitting, the following wading pools will be open on Sept, 2: Central Park, Dakota Park, Machray Park, Shaughnessy Park, West Kildonan Memorial CC and Westdale. Pool hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weather permitting, all City of Winnipeg spray pads will be open. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Golf Courses

All municipal golf courses will be open on Labour Day Monday from dawn to dusk.

Assiniboine Park Zoo

The zoo will be open on from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 2.

Garbage and Recycling

Recycling, garbage and yard waste will be collected as normally scheduled on the Labour Day holiday for those with Monday as their collection day.

Winnipeg Transit

On Labour Day Monday, Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.