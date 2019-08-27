What's open and closed on Labour Day
Tim Salzen, CTV News Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, August 27, 2019 10:07AM CST
Labour Day is coming up on Sept. 2, which means there will a number of businesses and city facilities closed through the city.
Here’s what’s open and closed this holiday Monday, plus what to expect in terms of city services:
Malls:
CF Polo Park: Closed
St. Vital Centre: Closed
Kildonan Place: Closed
Garden City Shopping Centre: Closed
Grant Park Shopping Centre: Closed
Outlet Collection Winnipeg: Closed
Liquor Marts:
On Sept. 2, all Winnipeg, Brandon and Rural Liquor Marts are closed
City of Winnipeg Leisure Centres and Pools:
All leisure centres will be closed on Sept. 2.
All City of Winnipeg indoor swimming pools will be closed Sept. 2. Weather permitting, the following outdoor pools will be open on Sept. 2: St. Vital, Transcona Aquatic Park, Fort Garry Lions, Westdale, Freighthouse and Kildonan Park. Operating hours vary by pool.
Weather permitting, the following wading pools will be open on Sept, 2: Central Park, Dakota Park, Machray Park, Shaughnessy Park, West Kildonan Memorial CC and Westdale. Pool hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weather permitting, all City of Winnipeg spray pads will be open. Hours are 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Golf Courses
All municipal golf courses will be open on Labour Day Monday from dawn to dusk.
Assiniboine Park Zoo
The zoo will be open on from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 2.
Garbage and Recycling
Recycling, garbage and yard waste will be collected as normally scheduled on the Labour Day holiday for those with Monday as their collection day.
Winnipeg Transit
On Labour Day Monday, Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.