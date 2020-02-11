WINNIPEG -- Louis Riel Day is on Monday, Feb. 17, which will affect the operating hours in stores and attractions across Winnipeg.

Here is a list of what's open and closed this Louis Riel Day:

MALLS

Outlet Collection Winnipeg – Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CF Polo Park – Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kildonan Place - Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Some retailers in the mall will be open different hours, including restaurants, cinemas, and Shoppers Drug Mart.

St. Vital Centre – Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Garden City Shopping Centre – Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grant Park Shopping Centre - Open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Some retailers in the mall will be open different hours, including restaurants, cinemas, Shoppers Drug Mart and MLCC.

LIQUOR MARTS

All Winnipeg Liquor Marts will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Louis Riel Day, with the exception of the True North Square location which will be closed.

All Brandon Liquor Marts will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Louis Riel Day.

All Rural Manitoba Liquor Marts will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on Louis Riel Day, with the exception of the Carman, Steinbach and Winkler locations, which will be closed.

CITY SERVICES

All civic offices will be closed on Louis Riel Day.

Garbage and recycling will be collected as normally scheduled on Louis Riel Day.

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Louis Riel Day.

All leisure centres will be closed on Louis Riel Day.

All Winnipeg public libraries will be closed on Louis Riel Day.

City of Winnipeg swimming pools will be closed on Louis Riel Day, with the exception of:

Pan Am Pool – Open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Margaret Grant Pool – Open 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex – Open 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Louis Riel Day.

The Pacific and Panet 4R Winnipeg Depots will be closed on Louis Riel Day. The Brady 4R Depot will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the Brady Road Resource Management Facility will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

OTHER ATTRACTIONS

Assiniboine Park Zoo is open regular hours during Louis Riel Day.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Louis Riel Day.

The Forks Market Building is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Louis Riel Day.

The Manitoba Museum is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Louis Riel Day.

The Manitoba Children's Museum is celebrating Franco-Fun Day in celebration of Louis Riel Day, with events running from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Le Musée de Saint-Boniface Museum will be hosting events on Louis Riel Day from noon to 4 p.m.