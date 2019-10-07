

Danton Unger, CTV News Winnipeg





Thanksgiving Day is on Monday, Oct. 14.

Gearing up for the long weekend? Here’s what’s open and closed this Thanksgiving, plus what city services will still be up and running.

Malls

CF Polo Park: open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Vital Centre: open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kildonan Place: open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Garden City Shopping Centre: open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grant Park Shopping Centre: open noon to 5 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg: open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Liquor Marts

All Winnipeg, Brandon, and rural Liquor Marts will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the exception of:

Beausejour: open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Carmen: closed

Dauphin: open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Flin Flon: open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Gimli: open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Killarney: open noon to 6 p.m.

Lac du Bonnet: open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Minnedosa: open noon to 6 p.m.

Neepawa: open noon to 6 p.m.

Pine Falls: open noon to 4 p.m.

Roblin: open noon to 5 p.m.

Russell: open noon to 5 p.m.

Steinbach: closed

Swan River: open noon to 5 p.m.

Thompson: open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Virden: open noon to 6 p.m.

Winkler: closed

City of Winnipeg Leisure Centres and Libraries

On Thanksgiving Day, all city leisure centres and Libraries will be closed.

City of Winnipeg Indoor Pools

All city of Winnipeg indoor pools will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, with the exception of:

Pan Am Pool: open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Margaret Grant Pool: open 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex: open 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Winnipeg Transit

On Thanksgiving Day, Winnipeg Transit will run on a Sunday Schedule.

Garbage and Recycling

Garbage, recycling, and yard waste will be collected as normal on Thanksgiving Day for the people whose collection day is on Monday.

Golf Course

All city golf courses will be open every day during the long weekend from approximately 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. depending on the weather.

Assiniboine Park Zoo

Assiniboine Park Zoo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.