Terry Fox day is coming up on Monday, August 6. Here is what’s opened and closed:

Malls:

CF Polo Park: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Vital Centre: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kildonan Place: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Garden City Shopping Centre: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grant Park Shopping Centre: Open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Liquor Marts:

On Aug.6, all Winnipeg Liquor Marts are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. except City Place, which is closed.

On Aug. 6, all Brandon Liquor Marts are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In Carman and Churchill, the Liquor Mart is closed Aug. 6.

In Beausejour, Dauphin, Flin Flon, Killarney, Lac du Bonnet, Portage la Prairie east and Thompson, the Liquor Mart is open 11 a.m. to 6p.m. Aug 6.

In Gimli, Morden, Selkirk, Stonewall and the Pas, the Liquor Mart is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 6.

In Minnedosa, Virden, Steinbach, Winkler and Neepawa, the Liquor Mart is open noon to 6 p.m. on Aug. 6.

In Pine Falls, the Liquor Mart is open noon to 4 p.m. on Aug. 6.

In Roblin and Swan River, the Liquor Mart is open noon to 5 on Aug. 6

In Russel, the Liquor Mart is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 6.

City of Winnipeg Leisure Centres and Pools:

All leisure centres will be closed on Aug. 6.

All City of Winnipeg indoor swimming pools will be closed Aug. 6. All outdoor pools, if the weather permits, will be open Aug. 6. Operating hours vary by pool.

The following wading pools will be open Aug. 6, if the weather permits: Central Park, Dakota Park, Machray Park, Shaughnessy Park, Sturgeon Heights CC, Vimy Ridge Memorial Park, West Kildonan Memorial CC and Westdale. Operating hours vary by wading pool, but most are open 11 a.m. to 5: 30 p.m.

All spray pads will be open on Aug. 6. The operating hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Libraries:

All public libraries are closed on Aug. 6.

Assiniboine Park Zoo:

Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 6, gates close at 4:30 p.m.