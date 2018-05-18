Featured
What’s open and closed on Victoria Day
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, May 18, 2018 6:21AM CST
Victoria Days falls on May 21, 2018. Here is what’s opened and closed on this long weekend:
Malls:
CF Polo Park: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
St. Vital Centre: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Kildonan Place: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Garden City Shopping Centre: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Grant Park Shopping Centre: Open noon to 5 p.m.
Liquor Marts
All Winnipeg and Brandon Liquor Marts: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
In Beausejour, Dauphin, Flin Flon, Lac Du Bonnet: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In Killarney: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
In Minnedosa and Neepawa: Open Noon to 6 p.m.
In Morden, Portage La Prairie, Selkirk, Stonewall and The Pas: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
In Pine Falls: Open Noon to 4p.m.
In Roblin and Swan River: Open Noon to 5 p.m.
In Russel and Virden: Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In Carman, Churchill, Steinbach and Winkler: Closed
City of Winnipeg Leisure Centres:
All leisure centres are closed on Monday.
All City of Winnipeg pools will be closed, excluding the following: the Pan Am Pool will be open 10 a.m. to 2p.m., the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will be open 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the Margaret Grant Pool will be open 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Libraries:
All City of Winnipeg libraries will be closed.
Assiniboine Park Zoo:
Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.