Victoria Days falls on May 21, 2018. Here is what’s opened and closed on this long weekend:

Malls:

CF Polo Park: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Vital Centre: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kildonan Place: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Garden City Shopping Centre: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grant Park Shopping Centre: Open noon to 5 p.m.

Liquor Marts

All Winnipeg and Brandon Liquor Marts: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In Beausejour, Dauphin, Flin Flon, Lac Du Bonnet: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In Killarney: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In Minnedosa and Neepawa: Open Noon to 6 p.m.

In Morden, Portage La Prairie, Selkirk, Stonewall and The Pas: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In Pine Falls: Open Noon to 4p.m.

In Roblin and Swan River: Open Noon to 5 p.m.

In Russel and Virden: Open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In Carman, Churchill, Steinbach and Winkler: Closed

City of Winnipeg Leisure Centres:

All leisure centres are closed on Monday.

All City of Winnipeg pools will be closed, excluding the following: the Pan Am Pool will be open 10 a.m. to 2p.m., the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will be open 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the Margaret Grant Pool will be open 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Libraries:

All City of Winnipeg libraries will be closed.

Assiniboine Park Zoo:

Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.