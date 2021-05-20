WINNIPEG -- Manitoba marks Victoria Day on Monday, May 24, which results in closures and changes to some services in the city.

The following is a list of services that are open and closed on Victoria Day in Manitoba.

SHOPPING MALL

C.F. Polo Park is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grant Park Shopping Centre will be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Kildonan Place will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Vital Centre is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Garden City Shopping Centre is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

While the malls themselves will be open, not every store will be. Shoppers are encouraged to call stores directly to see if they’re open.

LIQUOR MARTS

All Liquor Marts will be open in Winnipeg from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., except for the True North Square location, which will be closed Monday.

All locations in Brandon will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All rural Liquor Mart stores will be open from 11 a.m.to 6 p.m., except for the store in Carman, which will be closed.

CITY SERVICES

All City of Winnipeg offices, including City Hall, will be closed on Victoria Day.

The Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depot and the Panet 4 R Winnipeg Depot are both closed on Monday.

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.

OTHER ATTRACTIONS

Due to current public health restrictions, all museums, galleries, and city-owned recreation centres are closed.

Libraries, which are open for contactless holds pickup, are closed on Monday.

The Assiniboine Park Zoo is also closed due to public health orders.

The Forks is open, though not all tenants will be.