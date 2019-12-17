What's open and closed over the holiday season
WINNIPEG -- Christmas is right around the corner, along with a number of other holidays that will affect operating hours in stores and attractions.
Here is what’s open and closed this holiday season.
MALLS
Outlet Collection Winnipeg
- Christmas Eve – Dec. 24 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Christmas Day – Dec. 25 – Closed
- Boxing Day – Dec. 26 – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- New Year’s Eve – Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- New Year’s Day – Jan. 1 - Closed
CF Polo Park
- Christmas Eve – Dec. 24 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Christmas Day – Dec. 25 – Closed
- Boxing Day – Dec. 26 – 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- New Year’s Eve – Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- New Year’s Day – Jan. 1 – Closed
Kildonan Place
- Christmas Eve – Dec. 24 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Christmas Day – Dec. 25 – Closed
- Boxing Day – Dec. 26 – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- New Year’s Eve – Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- New Year’s Day – Jan. 1 – Closed
St. Vital Centre
- Christmas Eve – Dec. 24 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Christmas Day – Dec. 25 – Closed
- Boxing Day – Dec. 26 – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- New Year’s Eve – Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- New Year’s Day – Jan. 1 – Closed
Garden City Shopping Centre
- Christmas Eve – Dec. 24 – 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Christmas Day – Dec. 25 – Closed
- Boxing Day – Dec. 26 – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- New Year’s Eve – Dec. 31 – 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- New Year’s Day – Jan. 1 - Closed
Grant Park Shopping Centre
- Christmas Eve – Dec. 24 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Christmas Day – Dec. 25 – Closed
- Boxing Day – Dec. 26 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- New Year’s Eve – Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- New Year’s Day – Jan. 1 – Closed
LIQUOR MARTS
All Winnipeg Liquor Marts
- Christmas Eve – Dec. 24 – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Christmas Day – Dec. 25 – Closed
- Boxing Day – Dec. 26 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- New Year’s Eve – Dec. 31 – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- New Year’s Day – Jan. 1 – Closed
All Brandon Liquor Marts
- Christmas Eve – Dec. 24 – 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Christmas Day – Dec. 25 – Closed
- Boxing Day – Dec. 26 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- New Year’s Eve – Dec. 31 – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- New Year’s Day – Jan. 1 – Closed
All rural Liquor Marts
- Christmas Eve – Dec. 24 – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Christmas Day – Dec. 25 – Closed
- Boxing Day – Dec. 26 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- New Year’s Eve – Dec. 31 – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- New Year’s Day – Jan. 1 – Closed
CITY POOLS
Bonivital Pool, Pan Am Pool, Elmwood Kildonan Pool, Seven Oaks Pool, Sergeant Tommy Prince Place, St. James Assiniboia Centennial
- Christmas Eve – Dec. 24 – 6 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Christmas Day – Dec.25 – Closed
- Boxing Day – Dec. 26 – Closed
- New Year’s Eve – Dec. 31 – 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- New Year’s Day – Jan. 1 – Closed
Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex
- Christmas Eve – Dec. 24 – 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Christmas Day – Dec.25 – Closed
- Boxing Day – Dec. 26 – Closed
- New Year’s Eve – Dec. 31 – 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- New Year’s Day – Jan. 1 – Closed
Eldon Ross Pool, Kinsmen Sherbrook Pool
- Christmas Day – Dec.25 – Closed
- Boxing Day – Dec. 26 – Closed
- New Year’s Day – Jan. 1 – Closed
St. James Civic Centre Pool
- Christmas Eve – Dec. 24 – Closed
- Christmas Day – Dec.25 – Closed
- Boxing Day – Dec. 26 – Closed
- New Year’s Day – Jan. 1 – Closed
CITY OF WINNIPEG LIBRARIES
All Winnipeg Libraries are closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.
All libraries will be open New Year’s Eve from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
OTHER ATTRACTIONS
-The Assiniboine Park Zoo will be closed on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, but will be open all other days.
-The Canadian Museum for Human Rights will be closed Christmas Eve and Day (Dec. 24, 25), but will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year ’s Day.
-The Forks Market building is open on all holidays. Tenants are only closed on Christmas Day.
-The Manitoba Museum will be closed Christmas Day. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5, 2020.
-The Children’s Museum will be closed Christmas Eve and Day (Dec. 24 and 25). It will be open on Boxing Day (Dec. 26), New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31) and New Year’s Day (Jan. 1, 2020) from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
-FortWhyte Alive is closed on Christmas Day. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, and it will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Boxing Day.
-Oak Hammock Marsh is closed on Christmas Eve and Day, and New Year’s Day.