WINNIPEG -- Christmas is right around the corner, along with a number of other holidays that will affect operating hours in stores and attractions.

Here is what’s open and closed this holiday season.

MALLS

Outlet Collection Winnipeg

Christmas Eve – Dec. 24 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Day – Dec. 25 – Closed

Boxing Day – Dec. 26 – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

New Year’s Eve – Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New Year’s Day – Jan. 1 - Closed

CF Polo Park

Christmas Eve – Dec. 24 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Day – Dec. 25 – Closed

Boxing Day – Dec. 26 – 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

New Year’s Eve – Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New Year’s Day – Jan. 1 – Closed

Kildonan Place

Christmas Eve – Dec. 24 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Day – Dec. 25 – Closed

Boxing Day – Dec. 26 – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year’s Eve – Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New Year’s Day – Jan. 1 – Closed

St. Vital Centre

Christmas Eve – Dec. 24 – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Day – Dec. 25 – Closed

Boxing Day – Dec. 26 – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year’s Eve – Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New Year’s Day – Jan. 1 – Closed

Garden City Shopping Centre

Christmas Eve – Dec. 24 – 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Day – Dec. 25 – Closed

Boxing Day – Dec. 26 – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year’s Eve – Dec. 31 – 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New Year’s Day – Jan. 1 - Closed

Grant Park Shopping Centre

Christmas Eve – Dec. 24 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Christmas Day – Dec. 25 – Closed

Boxing Day – Dec. 26 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year’s Eve – Dec. 31 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New Year’s Day – Jan. 1 – Closed

LIQUOR MARTS

All Winnipeg Liquor Marts

Christmas Eve – Dec. 24 – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day – Dec. 25 – Closed

Boxing Day – Dec. 26 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year’s Eve – Dec. 31 – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

New Year’s Day – Jan. 1 – Closed

All Brandon Liquor Marts

Christmas Eve – Dec. 24 – 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Christmas Day – Dec. 25 – Closed

Boxing Day – Dec. 26 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year’s Eve – Dec. 31 – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

New Year’s Day – Jan. 1 – Closed

All rural Liquor Marts

Christmas Eve – Dec. 24 – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Christmas Day – Dec. 25 – Closed

Boxing Day – Dec. 26 – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year’s Eve – Dec. 31 – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

New Year’s Day – Jan. 1 – Closed

CITY POOLS

Bonivital Pool, Pan Am Pool, Elmwood Kildonan Pool, Seven Oaks Pool, Sergeant Tommy Prince Place, St. James Assiniboia Centennial

Christmas Eve – Dec. 24 – 6 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Christmas Day – Dec.25 – Closed

Boxing Day – Dec. 26 – Closed

New Year’s Eve – Dec. 31 – 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

New Year’s Day – Jan. 1 – Closed

Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex

Christmas Eve – Dec. 24 – 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Christmas Day – Dec.25 – Closed

Boxing Day – Dec. 26 – Closed

New Year’s Eve – Dec. 31 – 6 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

New Year’s Day – Jan. 1 – Closed

Eldon Ross Pool, Kinsmen Sherbrook Pool

Christmas Day – Dec.25 – Closed

Boxing Day – Dec. 26 – Closed

New Year’s Day – Jan. 1 – Closed

St. James Civic Centre Pool

Christmas Eve – Dec. 24 – Closed

Christmas Day – Dec.25 – Closed

Boxing Day – Dec. 26 – Closed

New Year’s Day – Jan. 1 – Closed

CITY OF WINNIPEG LIBRARIES

All Winnipeg Libraries are closed Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

All libraries will be open New Year’s Eve from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

OTHER ATTRACTIONS

-The Assiniboine Park Zoo will be closed on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, but will be open all other days.

-The Canadian Museum for Human Rights will be closed Christmas Eve and Day (Dec. 24, 25), but will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year ’s Day.

-The Forks Market building is open on all holidays. Tenants are only closed on Christmas Day.

-The Manitoba Museum will be closed Christmas Day. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Dec. 26 to Jan. 5, 2020.

-The Children’s Museum will be closed Christmas Eve and Day (Dec. 24 and 25). It will be open on Boxing Day (Dec. 26), New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31) and New Year’s Day (Jan. 1, 2020) from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

-FortWhyte Alive is closed on Christmas Day. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, and it will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Boxing Day.

-Oak Hammock Marsh is closed on Christmas Eve and Day, and New Year’s Day.