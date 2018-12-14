

CTV Winnipeg





For many people the holiday season brings time with family, a break from work and a festive feast, but it’s also a time when much of the city closes down.

Here’s what’s open and closed in Winnipeg on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day:

Winnipeg garbage and recycling

The Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot is closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

Winnipeg Transit

Beginning on Dec. 16 the Winnipeg Transit winter schedule is in effect for the following routes: 28 Brookside Express, 31 Keewatin Express, 36 Northwest Super Express, 40 All Seasons Express, 44 Grey, 45 Talbot, 46 Transcona Express, 72, 74 Kenaston, 75 Crosstown East, 76, 78 Waverley and 96.

City of Winnipeg services

The City of Winnipeg recognizes Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day as Statutory Holidays.

The Animal Services Agency is closed on Dec. 25, Dec. 26 and Jan. 1.

The Winnipeg Parking Authority is closed on Dec. 25, Dec. 26 and Jan. 1. On Dec. 24 it’s open 8:30 a.m. to noon.

City hall and city administrative offices will be closed Dec. 25, Dec. 26 and Jan.1.

Liquor Marts

All Winnipeg and Brandon Liquor Marts are open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 24, closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, and open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 26. The Jefferson (Express) location is closed all of these days.

All rural Liquor Marts are open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 24, closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, and open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 26.

Malls

CF Polo Park is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, and open Boxing Day 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Garden City Shopping Centre is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, and it’s open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Boxing Day.

Kildonan Place is closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, and open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Boxing Day.

St. Vital Centre is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, and open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Boxing Day.

Grant Park Shopping Centre is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day and open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Boxing Day.