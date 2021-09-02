WINNIPEG -- Labour Day is coming up on Monday, Sept. 6, which means a number of businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at reduced hours.

Here is a list of what’s open and closed on Labour Day in Winnipeg, as well as what people can expect from city services:

MALLS

CF Polo Park will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grant Park Shopping Centre will be closed.

Kildonan Place will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Vital Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Garden City Shopping Centre will be closed.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

LIQUOR MARTS

All Winnipeg, Brandon and rural Liquor Marts will be closed on Labour Day,

CITY OF WINNIPEG SERVICES

All civic offices will be closed.

Recycling, garbage and yard waste will be collected on Labour Day. The city asks Winnipeggers to put out their carts on their regular collection day.

The Brady Road Resource Management Facility will be open 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. for commercial customers.

The Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for residential customers.

The Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depot and the Panet 4R Winnipeg Depot will not be open.

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Labour Day.

Recreation and leisure centres will be closed on Labour Day, as well as city-owned and operated indoor pools.

The following outdoors pools will be open until the end of the day on Monday: Freight House, Kildonan Park, St. Vital, Transcona Aquatic Park, and Westdale.

The following wading pools will be open until the end of the day on Monday: Central Park, Dakota Park, McKittrick Park and Westdale.

The City of Winnipeg’s spray pads will be open until 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

All City of Winnipeg libraries will be closed. Online services will still be available.

The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Labour Day.

The Brookside, Transcona and St. Vital Cemeteries will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Crescent Drive, Harbour View, Kildonan Park and Windsor Park golf courses will be open, weather permitting.

OTHER ATTRACTIONS

The Forks Market will be open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. However, certain tenants can choose to open earlier or later.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights and the Manitoba Museum will be closed.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PUBLIC HEALTH ORDERS

All businesses, services and organizations open on Labour Day must adhere to public health orders.

Beginning on Sept. 3, Manitobans will need to be fully vaccinated to attend the following events and businesses:

Indoor and outdoor ticketed sporting events and concerts;

Indoor theatre, dance and symphony events;

Restaurants (indoor and patio dining);

Nightclubs and other licensed premises;

Casinos, bingo halls and VLT lounges;

Movie theatres;

Fitness centres, gyms and indoor sporting and recreational facilities (excluding youth recreation sport); and

Organized indoor group recreational classes and activities, as well as indoor recreational businesses.

A full list of the public health orders can be found online.