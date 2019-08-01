

Terry Fox Day is coming up on Monday, Aug. 5.

Here is what’s opened and closed this holiday long weekend, plus what to expect in terms of city services:

Malls:

CF Polo Park: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Vital Centre: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kildonan Place: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Garden City Shopping Centre: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grant Park Shopping Centre: Open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Liquor Marts:

On Aug.5, all Winnipeg Liquor Marts are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. except CityPlace, which is closed.

On Aug. 5, all Brandon Liquor Marts are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In Carman and Winkler, the Liquor Mart is closed Aug. 5.

In Beausejour, Dauphin, Flin Flon, Killarney, Lac du Bonnet, and Thompson, Liquor Mart is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 5.

In Gimli, Morden, Portage La Prairie East and West, Selkirk, Stonewall and The Pas, the Liquor Mart is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the holiday Monday.

In Minnedosa, Virden, Steinbach, and Neepawa, the Liquor Mart is open noon to 6 p.m. on Aug. 5.

In Pine Falls, the Liquor Mart is open noon to 4 p.m. on Aug. 5.

In Roblin, Russel, and Swan River, the Liquor Mart is open noon to 5 p.m. on Aug. 5

City of Winnipeg Leisure Centres and Pools:

All leisure centres will be closed on Aug. 5.

All City of Winnipeg indoor swimming pools will be closed Aug. 5. All outdoor pools, if the weather permits, will be open. Operating hours vary by pool.

Weather permitting, the following wading pools will be open on Monday: Central Park, Dakota Park, Machray Park, Shaughnessy Park, West Kildonan Memorial CC, and Westdale. Operating hours vary by wading pool, but most will be open between 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 5.

All spray pads will be open on Aug. 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Golf Courses:

All municipal golf courses will be open on Terry Fox Day from dawn to dusk, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Libraries:

All public libraries are closed on Aug. 5.

Assiniboine Park Zoo:

The zoo is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 5, but gates close at 4:30 p.m.

Cemeteries:

Cemeteries at Brookside, St. Vital, and Transcona will be open for visitation from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. The offices will be closed on Aug. 5.

Recycling and Garbage Collection

Recycling, garbage, and yard waste will be collected as normally scheduled on Terry Fox Day, for those with Monday as their collection day.

The Panet and Pacific 4R Winnipeg depots will be closed on Monday, while the Brady 4R facility will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Brady Road Landfill will be open to commercial customers only from 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Winnipeg Transit

On Monday, Aug. 5, Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.