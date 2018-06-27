

CTV Winnipeg





Canada Day is coming up this Sunday. Here is what’s opened and closed over this long weekend:

Malls:

CF Polo Park: Closed July 2.

St. Vital Centre: Closed July 2.

Kildonan Place: Closed July 2.

Garden City Shopping Centre: Closed July 2.

Grant Park Shopping Centre: Closed July 2.

Liquor Marts

On July 1st, all Winnipeg Liquor Marts are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. except Cityplace, which is closed. On July 2, all Winnipeg Liquor Marts are open 10 a.m. to 6p.m., except Cityplace, Jefferson, Pembina Village, Reenders, Sargent Avenue and St. Anne’s, which are closed.

On July 1, all Brandon Liquor Marts are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On July 2, they are all open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., except Brandon West End, which is closed.

In Carman, Churchill, Steinbach and Winkler, the Liquor Mart is closed July 1 and 2.

In Beausejour, Dauphin, Flin Flon, Killarney, Lac du Bonnet, Portage la Prairie east and Thompson, the Liquor Mart is open 11 a.m. to 6p.m. July 1 and 2.

In Gimli, Morden, Selkirk, Stonewall and the Pas, the Liquor Mart is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on July 1 and 2.

In Minnedosa, Virden and Neepawa, the Liquor Mart is open noon to 6 p.m. on July 1 and 2.

In Pine Falls, the Liquor Mart is open noon to 4 p.m. on July 1 and 2.

In Roblin and Swan River, the Liquor Mart is open noon to 5 on July 1 and 2.

In Russell, the Liquor Mart is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 1 and 2.

City of Winnipeg Leisure Centres, pools:

The Fort Rouge Leisure Centre, St. James Civic Centre, Freight House, Mayfair Recreation Centre, Peguis Trail Health & Fitness Centre, Turtle Island Neighbourhood Centre and Sergeant Tommy Prince Place are closed July 1 and open July 2. The Magnus Eliason Recreation Centre will only have the wading pool open on July 2.

All other leisure centres will be closed July 2.

All City of Winnipeg indoor swimming pools will be closed July 1. All outdoor pools, if the weather permits, will be open July 1. All operating hours vary by pool.

The following wading pools will be open July 1, if the weather permits: Central Park, Dakota Park, Machray Park, Shaughnessy Park, Sturgeon Heights CC, Vimy Ridge Memorial Park, West Kildonan Memorial CC and Westdale. The remaining locations will be open July 2. Operating hours vary by wading pool, but most are open 11 a.m. to 5: 30 p.m.

Spray pads will be open on July 1 at the following locations: Central park, Central Corydon- River Heights, Fort Rouge, Gateway, Jill Officer Park, Lindenwood, Lindsey Wilson Park, Machray Park, Park City West, Provencher Park, St. James Assinboia Centennial Pool, St. Norbert, Shaughnessy Park and Sturgeon Heights. Splash pad operating hours are 10 a.m. to 9p.m.

Libraries:

All public libraries are closed July 1 and 2.

Attractions:

Assiniboine Park Zoo will be open extended hours for Canada Day, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and will be open regular hours July 2.

Assiniboine Park will have a family-friendly daytime celebration for Canada Day, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is offering a reduced admission price for Canada Day, at $5. It is open regular hours July 2.

The Forks is holding a Canada Day celebration with entertainment on two stages and a number of activities, ending with fireworks at 11 p.m.

The Manitoba Museum is open regular hours for Canada Day and July 2, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The Manitoba Children’s Museum is open July 1 and July 2 from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The St. Norbert Farmer’s Market will hold a special Canada Day Market, opening at 1 p.m. and closing at dusk with fireworks.