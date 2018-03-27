

CTV Winnipeg





Good Friday falls on March 30, 2018 and Easter Sunday is April 1, 2018. Here is what’s opened and closed and for what hours on these holidays:

Malls:

CF Polo Park: Closed March 30 and April 1.

St. Vital Centre: Closed March 30 and April 1.

Portage Place Shopping Centre: Closed March 30 and April 1.

Kildonan Place: Closed March 30 and April 1.

Garden City Shopping Centre: Closed March 30 and April 1.

Grant Park Shopping Centre: Closed March 30 and April 1.

Liquor Marts:

All Liquor Marts are closed March 30 and April 1.

City of Winnipeg Leisure Centres:

All City of Winnipeg recreation centres will be closed March 30 and April 2. There will be normal operating hours for March 31 and April 1.

All City of Winnipeg pools will be closed March 30 except for the Cindy Klassen Recreational Complex, which will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the Margaret Grant Pool, which will be open 1 p.m. to 5p.m.

All pools will have regular hours of operation on March 31 and April 1.

On April 2, all City of Winnipeg pools will be closed except the Pan Am pool, which will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Cindy Klassen Recreational Complex, which will be open 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Libraries:

All City of Winnipeg libraries will be closed March 30 and April 1.

On April 2 all libraries will be closed, except Milennium, Charleswood, Henderson, Louis Riel, Pembina Trail and West Kildonan libraries, which will all be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The West End Library will also be open April 2 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.