Remembrance Day is coming up on Sunday, Nov. 11. Here’s what’s open and closed:

Winnipeg garbage and recycling

Since Remembrance Day is on a Sunday, there will be no changes to recycling, garbage and yard waste collection.

The Brady Road Resource Management Facility, the Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot, the Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depot and the Panet 4R Winnipeg Depot will be closed Nov. 11.

Winnipeg Transit

Transit buses will operate on a Sunday schedule, and will be free for veterans, current serving members of the Canadian Armed Forces and one companion.

City libraries, recreation facilities and pools

All Winnipeg Public Library branches are closed on Nov. 11 and Nov. 12.

All leisure centres are closed on Nov. 11 and open regular hours on Nov. 12.

All City of Winnipeg indoor pools will be closed Sunday, except the Margaret Grant Pool and Pan Am Pool, open from 1 to 5 p.m., as well as the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex, open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. All indoor pools are open regular hours on Monday.

Other City of Winnipeg services

The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Nov. 11 and have limited hours of noon to 5 p.m. on Nov. 12.

The Winnipeg Parking Authority will be closed on Monday.

Brookside, St. Vital and Transcona Cemeteries will be open to visitors from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, while cemetery offices will be closed on Monday.

City hall and city administrative offices will be closed Nov. 12.

Liquor Marts

All Winnipeg and Brandon Liquor Mart locations will open from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Remembrance Day, except for the Jefferson and CityPlace locations, which will be closed.

Holiday hours for rural locations vary, and are available online.

Malls

CF Polo Park, Garden City Shopping Centre, Kildonan Place and St. Vital Centre are open 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday

Grant Park Shopping Centre and Portage Place? are open from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday.