The May long weekend is almost here. Here’s what’s open and what’s closed in Winnipeg on Victoria Day, Monday, May 20.

Winnipeg garbage and recycling

The City of Winnipeg said garbage and recycling collection will carry on as usual Victoria Day for those whose regular pick up day is Monday.

The Brady Road landfill is open to commercial customers from 5:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The 4R Winnipeg Depot at Brady Road is open to residential customers from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Pacific and Panet 4R Winnipeg Depots are closed Victoria Day.

Winnipeg Transit

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Monday, May 20.

City libraries, recreation facilities and pools

All City of Winnipeg Leisure Centres and Winnipeg Public Library locations will be closed Monday, May 20. Additionally, libraries will switch to summer hours the following day until after Labour Day.

All pools will be closed Victoria Day except for the following three, which will open select hours:

-The Pan Am Pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

-The Margaret Grant Pool will be open from 1 to 5 p.m.

-The pool at the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will be open from 2 to 6 p.m.

All City of Winnipeg golf courses will be open from dawn to dusk Victoria Day, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Other City of Winnipeg services

The City of Winnipeg Animal Services Agency and the Winnipeg Parking Authority will be closed Victoria Day.

Visitors are welcome at the Brookside, St. Vital and Transcona Cemeteries between the hours of 8 a.m. and 9 p.m., but cemetery offices will be closed.

Liquor Marts

All Winnipeg Liquor Marts are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Victoria Day, with the exception of the Cityplace location, which will be closed.

Additionally, Winnipeg Liquor Marts will stay open extended hours on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with many locations staying open until 11 p.m. on the weekend.

In rural Manitoba, hours on Victoria Day vary by location, with some locations closed.

Detailed information about the hours of individual locations is available online.

Malls

The Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Victoria Day

CF Polo Park, St. Vital, Garden City, and Kildonan Place Shopping Centres will all be open between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Grant Park Shopping Centre will be open from noon to 5 p.m.

Attractions

The Assiniboine Park Zoo is open for regular hours on Victoria Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

FortWhyte Alive is open from 10 a.m to 5 p.m.

The Manitoba Museum is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

And the Manitoba Children’s Museum is open for regular hours from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.