Louis Riel Day falls on Monday, Feb. 19 in 2018. Here are details of what’s closed, open, and for what hours on the holiday:

Malls:

CF Polo Park: Open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Vital Centre: Open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Portage Place Shopping Centre: Closed

Kildonan Place: Open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Garden City Shopping Centre: Open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grant Park Shopping Centre: Open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Liquor Marts:

All Liquor Marts in Winnipeg and Brandon will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., excluding Cityplace, which will be closed.

Most Liquor Marts will also be open during the day, except locations in Carmen, Churchill, Steinbach and Winkler, which will close for the holiday.

City of Winnipeg Leisure Centres/pools:

All City of Winnipeg indoor swimming pools and Leisure Centres will be closed on Monday, Feb. 19, with the exception of Pan Am Pool and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex.

Pan Am Pool will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will be open from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Libraries:

All Winnipeg Public Libraries will be closed on Monday, Feb. 19.