What search efforts for unmarked graves at former residential school sites look like in Canada

Federal Court dismisses feds' Indigenous child-welfare appeals

The Federal Court has dismissed Ottawa's attempts to appeal a pair of rulings about providing services and compensation to First Nations children. In September 2019, the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal ruled Ottawa didn't properly fund child and family services, which resulted in it 'wilfully and recklessly' discriminating against Indigenous children living on reserve.

