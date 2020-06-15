WINNIPEG -- Manitobans had the opportunity to ask Manitoba's top doctor, deputy premier, and minister of economic development some questions about the province's latest phase of reopening.

The Province of Manitoba has released the draft plan for phase three of reopening, which proposes larger group gatherings and loosened travel restrictions.

If approved, the plan will take effect on June 21.

To give Manitobans a chance to give some feedback on the draft plan, the province hosted a phone town hall with Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, Deputy Premier Heather Stefanson, and Ralph Eichler, Manitoba's Minister of Economic Development and Training.

"When I look at other jurisdictions, I think Manitobans have put us in a good spot – I think we have a broad opening here in Phase Three," said Roussin. "The real plan is to start instilling that confidence in Manitobans to jump on to Phase Three with cautions, it's not a return to normal, but with that, a lot of benefits are going to flow."

Roussin fielded questions from many Manitobans, including one pastor in Winnipeg who told him the pandemic has been 'incredibly difficult' for their congregation and staff. They said they had to lay off half of the church's staff and are having to make payments on a building that now sits empty.

"The plan to go forward, we find pretty inadequate," they said. "The one size fits all, doesn't really fit anybody."

They said they are hoping to see similar guidelines to what group sizes that are currently imposed on restaurants based on capacity rather than a maximum group size.

Roussin said the province is being cautious as it has heard reports of faith-based gatherings in Alberta becoming the epicentre of a breakout of 20 cases.

"We realize how important these faith-based gatherings are," Roussin said, adding they will discuss the concerns brought up further.

Roussin also took many questions on loosening travel to Northern Manitoba, with some Manitobans telling him they will be missing their grandchildren's graduation and other important events because of the restrictions.

Roussin said the province is reviewing the travel restrictions 'very closely', and while there is no set date for when they will be lifted, he said it may still happen in Phase Three.

Other concerns were brought up on child care in Manitoba and the plan to keep children physically distanced.

Stefanson said the province has been working with child care centres to provide personal protective equipment, as well as creating health guidelines.

Roussin also said children are very underrepresented in case numbers.

"Unlike many other respiratory infections, kids are not a big form of transmission of this virus," Roussin said, adding screening will be very important.

Manitobans can provide input on the Phase Three draft plan by visiting the Engage MB website.