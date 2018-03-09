

CTV Winnipeg





While the Winnipeg School Division has yet to pass its budget for the upcoming school year, its draft budget outlines a tax hike of 3.29 per cent, or $45 for the average priced home, with cuts to all day kindergarten and the school resource officer program.

Another option being considered by Winnipeg’s largest division is to raise taxes by 3.7 per cent, or $51, with no cuts.

It all comes in the wake of a provincial directive not to raise school taxes beyond 2 per cent, which some school boards have said is a challenge, given the province increased annual funding by only half a per cent.

So far, three divisions have passed budgets:

Pembina Trails School Division

The Pembina Trails School Division says it’s respecting the provincial mandate and keeping it's school tax increase below 2 per cent.

The division has passed its 2018/19 budget, which calls for taxes to rise 1.9 per cent.

The division says that will cost the average homeowner with a house valued at $408,222 an extra $42 a year.

The division is projecting a growth of 442 students.

It plans to hire additional staff.

Seven Oaks School Divison

The Seven Oaks School Divison passed a budget that will see the average homeowner there pay about $6 a month more in taxes on a house valued at $297,000.

The division says it faces a challenge of continuing enrolment increases.

It's forecasting to grow by 175 students next year.

The division says it's one of the most crowded school divisions in the province.

It calls for a 2 per cent special requirement increase directive by the province.

River East Transcona School Division

In the River East Transcona School Division, homeowners will see an increase of 2.3 per cent, which works out to about $37 for the average priced home in the division.

The division’s finance chair said there will be no administration cuts.

With files from Jeff Keele