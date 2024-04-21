What Winnipeg Jets fans need to know before heading downtown for Game 1

In preparation for the first Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party of the year, the city is shutting down streets and rerouting transit.

STREET CLOSURES

Southbound Donald Street between Ellice and St. Mary avenues will be closed from 8 a.m. Sunday, April 21 until around 3 a.m. Monday, April 22.

Graham Avenue will be shut down in both directions between Hargrave and Smith streets from 8 a.m. Sunday to around 1 a.m. Monday.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes, including Main and Osborne streets.

SIDEWALK CLOSURES

Donald Street between Ellice and St. Mary avenues

North side of Graham Avenue between Hargrave and Smith streets

TRANSIT REROUTES

Winnipeg Transit buses will be rerouted off of Graham Avenue between Kennedy and Smith streets beginning Sunday at 8 a.m., with regular service returning Monday morning.

Passengers looking to catch buses affected by the reroutes are asked to wait at the following stops:

Graham Avenue and Vaughan Street

Graham Avenue and Fort Street

Donald Street and Ellice Avenue

Donald Street and York Avenue

For those looking to take Winnipeg Transit Plus, the following stops will be temporarily relocated:

The southbound Donald Street at Graham Avenue loading zone will move to eastbound Portage Avenue next to the Radisson Hotel

The Millennium Library loading zone will now be at the eastbound front driveway of the Winnipeg Police Service headquarters

The City Place loading zone will be temporarily relocated to northbound Hargrave Street on the north side of St. Mary Avenue

OTHER CLOSURES

The Millennium Library will be closing early at 4 p.m. Sunday.

The Millennium Library parkade’s Donald Street entrance and exit will be closed starting at 8 a.m. Sunday and will reopen around 3 a.m. Monday.