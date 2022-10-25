What Winnipeggers need to know to vote on Election Day

Manitoba’s municipal election is coming up on Wednesday, and there are a few things voters need to keep in mind as they head to the polls to decide on the next mayor, city councillors and school trustees.

There will be 198 voting stations set up across the city, with supplies and ballots going out to these locations on Tuesday. These locations will be staffed by 2,000 people hired by the City of Winnipeg.

Polling stations will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. “[The staff will] be getting there somewhere around 6:30-7 a.m., getting ready to be set up and ready to take everyone’s votes when the doors open at 8 a.m. tomorrow,” said Marc Lemoine, city clerk and senior election official, in an interview with CTV Morning Live.

To know where to vote on Election Day, eligible voters should have received a card that tells them where they have been assigned. Those who didn’t get a voter card, can find out where they are supposed to vote online or by calling 311.

Once at the voting location, Winnipeggers will need to show ID. This includes either one piece of government-issued ID with your photo, name and address; or two original pieces of authorized ID that together shows proof of your name and address. If you are bringing two pieces of ID, both must have your name and at least one needs your current address.

“It could be something like a credit card, a medical card, all those different types of examples,” Lemoine said.

Lemoine noted that people should expect lineups outside polling stations as early as 8 a.m. He added the stations will probably stay busy for about two hours and then slow down a bit between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Then the after-work rush will come from 4 p.m. onward.

“Half the people that come to vote tomorrow will come between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. So if you could get out between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., please do so,” he said, adding that they try to get people through as quickly as they can.

As for advancing voting turnout, Winnipeg saw record numbers this election.

Lemoine noted that this year 42,000 Winnipeggers came out to the advance polls, compared to 39,000 in 2018.

“We make those opportunities available and it’s really up to Winnipeggers whether they come out and they did come out in droves this year, so we’re very pleased that Winnipeggers choose to vote in advance,” he said.

“It just makes it easier on Election Day, because there will be lineups.”

