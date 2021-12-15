What you need to know about the Grey Cup celebration tonight at IG Field

Following their Grey Cup win this weekend in Hamilton, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be hosting a celebration on their home turf on Wednesday.

The celebration will be taking place at 6 p.m. at IG Field, with gates opening at 5 p.m. The entry will be limited to gates one, two and three.

The event is free, but fans will need to provide their proof of vaccination QR code to enter the stadium.

Bob Irving, the long-time sportscaster who recently announced his retirement, will be hosting the celebration. Irving, who spent decades as the voice of the Bombers’ play-by-play announcer, called his final game earlier in December.

Wednesday’s event will also feature speeches from players and dignitaries.

CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream this event.

Limited concessions will be open at the celebration and Grey Cup merchandise will be available.