What you need to know about transportation for Blue Bomber games
Fans who are heading to a Winnipeg Blue Bombers game this season should expect delays due to road work near the stadium.
On Tuesday, the team said road work around the stadium on University Crescent, as well repairs on main routes throughout the city, will impact people trying to get to and from the games.
Fans are encouraged to use the Waze app for traffic information before they leave for the stadium, and to try to arrive early to the games.
PARK AND RIDE
For those who don’t want to drive to IG Field, the Bombers offer five park and ride locations, which include McPhillips Station, Club Regent, the St. Norbert Hotel, Assiniboia Downs and the St. Vital Centre. The first bus leaves the park and ride location two hours before kickoff.
With the park and ride option, each person will be charged $5 upon arrival at the stadium, which also covers the return trip.
There is also a Winnipeg Transit park and ride option, where fans use the Blue RAPID Transit Line from either the Seel Station Park and Ride or Clarence Station Park and Ride.
To use the Winnipeg Transit park and ride, fans are subject to regular fare of $3.15 and can pay when boarding the bus.
Those heading to the game can also use ride-share and taxi services, a bike valet outside of Gate 3, and regular Winnipeg Transit routes.
More information on parking and where to buy passes can be found online.
