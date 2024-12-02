What you need to know about Winnipeg’s upcoming winter route parking ban
Despite the weekend’s snowfall, Winnipeg’s manager of street maintenance said there is still not enough of the white stuff to get the plows out.
Michael Cantor said in an interview with CTV Morning Live Winnipeg on Monday the city’s policy to trigger plows on most streets and sidewalks is five centimetres of snow.
“We’ll wait for that. We got a few skiffs, mainly affecting our icy roads,” he said.
Still, that lack of snow will not prevent the city’s annual winter route parking ban from coming into effect overnight Friday.
Once the ban begins, parking is prohibited from 2 a.m. until 7 a.m. on designated streets.
While Winnipeg’s snow levels remain relatively modest, Cantor said there is other work for city crews to do, namely with ice control.
“More sanding and salting. Based on the temperatures, we can salt if the temperatures are higher than -7 C. Right now, it’s colder than that, so we mainly use sand.”
Cantor also reminded the public the ban is not weather-event dependent, and you cannot park on designated routes during designated hours every day starting Dec. 6.
This includes times when it is not snowing, even if it looks like your street has been recently cleared.
There is an exception, thanks to a bylaw change made last year. The winter route parking ban will now be lifted when a residential parking ban is in effect. It will be lifted for the duration of residential plowing.
“That will allow them more parking opportunities, which will help us to have clearer residential streets so we can plow them better,” Cantor explained.
Vehicles found parking in violation of the ban will receive a $100 ticket, $75 if paid early. They may also be towed to the towing company’s compound.
Winnipeggers can find out if the ban applies to their address or location by downloading the Know Your Zone app, searching the city’s new interactive snow map, which shows real-time information about parking bans and snow-clearing operations, or by contacting 311.
The ban will remain in effect until weather conditions no longer require it.
- With files from CTV's Rachel Lagacé
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Five years after toddler's brutal death, Northern Ont. family struggles to find peace, justice
A North Bay family is struggling to find peace and justice as the five-year anniversary of the brutal death of toddler Oliver McCarthy approaches.
Alberta RCMP officer charged with 2 counts of sexual assault
Const. Bridget Morla, a Leduc RCMP officer, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault in connection with an incident that happened two years ago.
Ontario dad removes hockey rink at heart of neighbour dispute
A Markham dad who drew the ire of neighbours and the city after installing a hockey rink in his backyard says the rink has now been taken down.
Kingston, Ont. doctor in 'disbelief' after being ordered to repay $600K for pandemic vaccination payments
An Ontario health tribunal has ordered a Kingston, Ont. doctor to repay over $600,000 to the Ontario government for improperly billing thousands of COVID-19 vaccinations at the height of the pandemic.
Three climbers from the U.S. and Canada are missing on New Zealand's highest peak
Three mountain climbers from the U.S. and Canada are missing after they failed to return from a planned ascent of New Zealand's highest peak, Aoraki, authorities said Tuesday.
Motivated by obsession: Canadians accused in botched California murder plot in police custody
Two Canadians are in police custody in Monterey County, California, after a triple stabbing police say was motivated by a B.C. man's obsession with a woman he played video games with online.
Trump demands immediate release of Oct. 7 hostages, says otherwise there will be 'HELL TO PAY'
President-elect Donald Trump is demanding the immediate release of the Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza, saying that if they are not freed before he is sworn into office there will be “HELL TO PAY."
Belly fat linked to signs of Alzheimer’s 20 years before symptoms begin, study says
As the size of a person’s belly grows, the memory centre of their brain shrinks and beta amyloid and tau may appear — all of this occurring as early as a person’s 40s and 50s, well before any cognitive decline is apparent, according to new research.
More RCMP and CBSA ‘human resources’ destined for border, Public Safety Minister LeBlanc says
Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the federal government will 'absolutely' be adding more Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) and RCMP ‘human resources’ at the border.
Regina
-
Government of Saskatchewan introduces affordability act with personal income tax measures
The Government of Saskatchewan has introduced promised legislation to lower personal income tax in the province.
-
Manz found guilty of one charge of sexual assault, acquitted on five others after 57 hours of deliberations
After being sequestered for more than 57 hours, a 12-person jury has found Regina chiropractor Ruben Manz guilty of one count of sexual assault.
-
Blockbuster WHL trade sees Warriors move captain Brayden Yager to Hurricanes
The Western Hockey League's (WHL) Moose Jaw Warriors traded captain Brayden Yager to the Lethbridge Hurricanes Monday.
Saskatoon
-
Over 7,000 Sask. patients have intimate medical info breached in lab hack
Over 7,000 patients in Saskatchewan had their intimate medical information breached by hackers, according to the province’s privacy watchdog.
-
Family of Sask. man who died following a violent arrest still pushing for answers
Friends and family of Boden Umpherville may be closer to finding answers on the circumstances surrounding his death.
-
Saskatchewan farmers voice concerns as U.S. tariff talks heat up
The looming threat of a 25 per cent tariff on goods imported to the U.S. is causing turmoil for Saskatchewan farmers, according to the Agricultural Producers’ Association of Saskatchewan (APAS).
Edmonton
-
Police search for man wanted in Edmonton arson, extortion cases
Edmonton police are looking for a man who they say is connected to three southside arsons this fall.
-
Alberta RCMP officer charged with 2 counts of sexual assault
Const. Bridget Morla, a Leduc RCMP officer, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault in connection with an incident that happened two years ago.
-
Hefty 2025 property tax hike looms as budget talks start
Edmonton city council discussed money in all its forms Monday at city hall – be it taxes, deficits or reserves – as it begins two weeks of budget talks.
Calgary
-
Calgary's police chief blasts province's photo radar decision
Calgary police Chief Mark Neufeld is in disbelief following the province's decision to ban photo radar on numbered provincial highways and will only be allowed in school, playground and construction zones.
-
Apartment in downtown Calgary highrise significantly damaged in fire
Calgary fire crews are investigating a blaze that significantly damaged an apartment in a downtown highrise on Monday morning.
-
City begins ticketing, towing motorhomes parked along N.E. Calgary road
Bylaw officers are ticketing and towing several motorhomes parked along a northeast Calgary street after officials said it received 70 complaints about access and security issues along the stretch.
Toronto
-
Toronto library apologizes after staff at east-end branch refuse to help lost girl
The Toronto Public Library is apologizing after staff at a branch in the city’s east end refused to provide a lost child with access to a telephone.
-
Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster tenders resignation after 7 years
Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster is stepping down. Verster tendered his resignation on Monday in order to take a new position and will leave his role as CEO of the provincial transit agency as early as Dec. 16.
-
Born and bred Toronto fire: Jim Jessop named Chief after following in father's footsteps
Thirty-five years after a devastating fire roared through a Parliament Street rooming house two days before Christmas, Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop pulls up a grainy photo of the blaze on his phone.
Ottawa
-
Kingston, Ont. doctor in 'disbelief' after being ordered to repay $600K for pandemic vaccination payments
An Ontario health tribunal has ordered a Kingston, Ont. doctor to repay over $600,000 to the Ontario government for improperly billing thousands of COVID-19 vaccinations at the height of the pandemic.
-
City of Ottawa's auditor general finds kickback scheme involving city employee and local landlords
The City of Ottawa's auditor general has found that a city employee was engaged in a kickback scheme with a group of four local landlords, collecting thousands of dollars in payments in exchange for more favourable rental rates under specific housing benefit programs administered by the city.
-
Ottawa Police Service Board approves 2025 draft budget
Ottawa police will be asking city taxpayers for an extra $16 million next year to hire more officers and launch new programs in the nation's capital.
Montreal
-
New poll suggests Legault even less popular than Justin Trudeau
A prominent polling analyst says Quebec's governing party would be reduced to fewer than 10 seats in the provincial legislature if an election were held today, based on current poll numbers.
-
Montreal's Metro will have extended service hours on New Year’s Eve
To help Montrealers celebrate the holidays safely, the Metro will run later than usual on New Year’s Eve.
-
Correctional officer hospitalized after being severely beaten by inmate at Quebec prison: police
A correctional officer was seriously injured after being attacked by an inmate at a prison northeast of Montreal.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia lawyer suspended following ugly courtroom fracas
A Nova Scotia lawyer who had to be restrained by deputy sheriffs during a court appearance earlier this year has lost his appeal of a suspension following the bizarre incident.
-
Woman dies after side-by-side crash in Belnan, N.S.
A 22-year-old woman has died following a collision between a side-by-side and a vehicle in Belnan, N.S., over the weekend.
-
Man dead, another injured after suspicious New Brunswick house fire
One man is dead and a second is badly injured after a suspicious house fire in Coal Creek, N.B.
Vancouver
-
'Near-zero visibility' from fog prompts weather advisory for Metro Vancouver
A fog advisory has been issued for Metro Vancouver Monday, with Environment Canada warning of the potential for "near-zero visibility."
-
North Shore Rescue reminds hikers to research trails after saving 2 unprepared tourists
Search and rescue volunteers are reminding hikers to do their research and bring the right equipment after saving two tourists who found themselves in dangerous situations on North Shore mountains.
-
Vancouver police say 'investments in public safety' are driving down crime rates
With Vancouver poised to set its 2025 budget, top police brass are touting a year-over-year decrease in crime as evidence that increased funding for the department under Mayor Ken Sim and his council is paying off.
Vancouver Island
-
Canada Post strike drying up donations for B.C. non-profit that feeds children over the weekend
For kids who rely on school meal programs for their daily nourishment, the weekend often means those children go without. Backpack Buddies helps bridge that weekend gap.
-
Driver 'doing donuts' crashes into house in Nanaimo, B.C.: RCMP
A driver who was “doing donuts” in a roundabout on a residential street in Nanaimo, B.C., lost control of his car and crashed into a home, according to police.
-
'A piece of our hearts missing:' B.C. family announces tragic end to search for missing man with dementia
A 64-year-old man who went missing from his Saanich long-term care home last month has been found deceased on the Westshore – with his wallet and Cleveland Browns trading cards, according to family.
Kelowna
-
Study of 2023 Okanagan wildfires recommends limiting development in high-risk areas
A study into the devastating wildfires that struck British Columbia's Okanagan region in 2023 has recommended that government and industry limit development in high-fire-risk areas.
-
Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026
The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.
-
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.
N.L.
-
N.L. man not guilty of sex charges, judge cites inadequate police investigation
A Newfoundland and Labrador judge has acquitted a man of six crimes, including sexual assault and sexual interference, citing inadequacies in the investigation by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.
-
Newfoundland's LGBTQ2S+ bar paid drag queens $37.50. Tara Nova called them out.
If the screaming crowd in the twinkling Majestic Theatre in downtown St. John's was any indication, Newfoundland drag queen Tara Nova will never have to accept $37.50 for a show again.
-
'Who profits on hunger?': Inuit send pleading emails to minister about food costs
People in Nunavut and northern Labrador have been writing to Canadian government officials this year to say grocers were charging exorbitant prices despite receiving a federal subsidy.
Northern Ontario
-
Five years after toddler's brutal death, Northern Ont. family struggles to find peace, justice
A North Bay family is struggling to find peace and justice as the five-year anniversary of the brutal death of toddler Oliver McCarthy approaches.
-
Transport trucks collide head-on near Hearst, Ont.
One transport truck driver was seriously injured Saturday when two commercial motor vehicles collided head-on on Highway 11
-
Northwestern Ontario community fined for refusing to celebrate Pride Month
An Ontario town and its mayor have been fined a total of $15,000 for refusing to celebrate Pride Month.
Barrie
-
Highway closures persist southbound from Huntsville to Orillia: OPP
Southbound lane closures remain in effect from Highway 60 in Huntsville to Highway 11 in Orillia on Monday evening.
-
New bridge over Highway 400 in Barrie opens to traffic
The Sunnidale Road bridge replacement is complete, with the road opening to traffic Monday.
-
Gravenhurst left digging out after town's most significant early snowfall ever
The Town of Gravenhurst is in recovery mode after 140 centimetres of snow fell over the weekend, marking the town’s most significant early snowfalls on record.
Kitchener
-
Criticism over OPP’s lack of communication during nine-hour closure of Hwy 401
Many people are wondering why Ontario Provincial Police failed to properly notify drivers of an investigation that shut down a stretch of Highway 401 for almost nine hours on Friday night.
-
Food Bank of Waterloo Region says demand for assistance jumped 25 per cent in 2024
A sharp and steady increase in the number of people accessing food assistance in Waterloo Region means what they receive may not be as much – or as diverse – as in the past.
-
Experts surprised by rising number of walking pneumonia cases
Experts say a rise in respiratory illness is expected as the temperature drops, but this year, they’re seeing a surprising number of walking pneumonia cases in younger people.
London
-
Tie votes could tie-up decision making by city council—unless Stevenson relents
Marathon council meetings could get even longer because a standing committee with an even number of members is raising the risk of deadlocked votes.
-
'It's painful to see that': Neighbours express concern for children impacted by Sarnia homicide investigation
Just before 5 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to a rooming house 194 Queen St. where two residents were involved in a physical fight while in the kitchen.
-
Startling admission by defence at bush bash shooting trial
As the lengthy bush bash shooting trial resumed this week, the day started with a stunning admission from defence lawyer Ricardo Golec, who represents the accused in this case, 23-year-old Carlos Guerra Guerra.