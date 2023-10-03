What you need to know to vote in the Manitoba provincial election

Manitobans are heading to the polls on Tuesday to decide on the province’s next MLAs and premier.

Before heading to a polling station, there is some information to keep in mind, including eligibility, voter registration and voting locations. Here’s what you need to know.

In order to be eligible to vote in the provincial election, you must be a Canadian citizen who has been a resident of Manitoba for at least six months before Election Day. Eligible voters also must be at least 18 years of age.

The next thing to check is whether you’re registered to vote, which can be done through the Elections Manitoba website. Those who aren’t registered can still vote as long as they bring the required ID to the polling station.

As for where you go to vote, Manitobans can vote at any polling location in their electoral division. To find the voting locations in your division, you can use Election Manitoba’s online tool.

Once at the polling station, voters will need to show ID. This includes one piece of government-issued photo ID or two documents that include your name. A full list of acceptable IDs can be found online.

Polls are open on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.