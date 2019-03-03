A Winnipeg man who uses a wheelchair is frustrated after an elevator broke down in the underground concourse at Portage and Main a month ago.

"When you require different forms of accessibility, it just seems like you have to do another level of planning everytime you go out, or anytime you do anything. That can be really frustrating," said Allen Mankewich who lives and works downtown.

In an email Sunday to CTV News, the City said the elevator at 365 Main Street hasn't worked since Feb. 4 because of vandalism.

“The repair required replacement of a part that does not normally wear out, and is therefore not stocked by manufacturers,” the email said.

“The City worked with the original equipment manufacturer to fabricate the part, which required additional time. The elevator is now expected to be in operation tentatively by the middle of this week.”

"It definitely needs to be looked at if there is a better way to take the mechanics out of the stairwell. It's a wide stairwell,” said Transcona City Councillor Shawn Nason.

If a lift is out of order, it can be tough for people who rely on them, not only to get to the place they need to go, but also up and out to street level.

On Sunday Mankewich showed CTV News the challenge.

The map by the broken lift shows the way around using an above and underground route.

Mankewich said nearby elevators are shut off on evenings and weekends.

In an October non-binding plebiscite, 65 per cent of Winnipeggers voted to keep Portage and Main closed to pedestrian traffic.

Anders Swanson who was with the team open camp and works with the Winnipeg Trails Association believes accessibility boils down to a human rights issue.

He made a video showing what it's like for two people on a coffee break underground, when everything is working. One person in the video walks. The other uses a wheelchair.

Swanson found it takes the person in the wheelchair about three times longer to go on their coffee run.

"We also need to remember, there are certain reasons why you can't make decisions that impact the independence and mobility of other people. That's why the whole reason opening Portage and Main would have made sense," said Swanson.

Mankewich said being able to cross Portage and Main above ground would help make things easier, but people still need to around the concourse.

"It just makes for a very confusing accessibilty situation," he said.

City Councillor Jeff Browaty told CTV News he's been in contact with city staff, and plans are in the works to improve accessibility in the underground concourse.