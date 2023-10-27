When Taylor Swift visited Winnipeg in 2008

Taylor Swift made one of her first stops in Winnipeg about 15 years ago, long before she became the one of the world's most popular superstars. CTV News Winnipeg has a look back at the visit.

It was March 2008, and Swift, who was at the time an up-and-coming country singer, was in town with her band as the opening act for Rascal Flatts.

Before the show, Swift made a stop at the HSC Children's Hospital for a radiothon fundraiser.

She told folks at the radiothon that she and her band had stopped at the old IMAX theatre at Portage Place to watch the newly released U2 3D, a concert film featuring the rock band's 2006 Vertigo Tour.

But that's not the only thing she did while in the prairie city.

"Being in Winnipeg, I've been her for the past few days just hanging out and going shopping and stuff like that," she said at the time. "I've made a lot of new friends, and absolutely just love it."

Click here to watch the archive video of Taylor Swift's visit to Winnipeg.