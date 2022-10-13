When the Pfizer bivalent vaccine is expected to come to Manitoba

The Manitoba government announced on Thursday that it expects to receive the Pfizer bivalent vaccine by the end of the week.

In a news release, the province said once the bivalent vaccine arrives in Manitoba, it will ship it to different clinics, pharmacies and vaccine sites across the province. Delivery dates may very, so while it may be at some locations earlier, the Pfizer bivalent is expected to be at most vaccine sites by Oct. 24.

This news comes after Health Canada approved the use of a second bivalent vaccine earlier in the month. The Moderna bivalent is already available in Manitoba.