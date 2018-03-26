Drivers speeding through school zones this week could still see a flash in there rear view mirror.

Students are off, but photo radar vehicle operators remain on the job. Louis Riel School Division board chair Chris Sigurdson reminds drivers: even though it is spring break, enforcement continues through the holidays, including Good Friday.

"It's law enforcement is what it is, it's not a cash grab, it's there to protect children, it's there to protect our kids," said Sigurdson.

But city councillor Shawn Dobson doesn't see it that way. He believes it is a cash grab.

“When there is no school, why are we ticketing?" said Dobson.

Last year, Dobson wanted the city to end ticketing in school zones during all holidays. His motion was voted down.

"Ticketing on Good Friday when pretty well everybody's familiar with that date, so they know there's no school, Christmas, New Years, again, there's no school and yet we still ticket,” said Dobson.

Sigurdson disagrees.

Right now weekends, evenings and summer holidays are exempt from the 30 kilometre rule. Sigurdson says that speed limit should be in place all year round.

"These schools, even though the classes aren't in session, they're very busy. We have daycares, we have activities in the gyms, we have playgrounds, we have play structures, we have lots of people coming and going. You still have to watch out for people's safety," said Sigurdson.

As for Dobson’s motion, it was defeated after councillors concluded it could be confusing for drivers and encourage some to speed during holidays.