When Winnipeg’s first Krispy Kreme will open its doors
Krispy Kreme has announced when it will start slinging glazed doughnuts at its first Winnipeg location.
The doughnut chain says doors will open June 18 at the new Sterling Lyon Parkway location.
According to the company, the 4,600-square-foot Hot Light Theatre Shop lets guests witness the entire doughnut making experience from dough to oven to glaze.
Krispy Kreme says it has a slate of activities planned for guests on opening day. Staff will give away 12 golden tickets, each redeemable for a free dozen glazed doughnuts every month for a year.
The first person in line will also have the honour of turning on the new location’s famous Hot Light, which tells hungry customers when doughnuts are fresh from the oven, and will win a golden ticket.
Everyone who visits on opening day will also get a free glazed doughnut, and a chance to take home Krispy Kreme merch.
The company says it will also treat Winnipeggers to ‘a series of special surprise doughnut drops across the city’ in the lead-up to the grand opening.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Stolen baby formula, designer clothes seized by Vancouver police in months-long crackdown
Vancouver police say officers have arrested five people and seized more than $650,000 in cash, drugs and property during a months-long crackdown targeting organized criminals who buy and sell stolen merchandise in the city's Downtown Eastside.
Canadians mark 80th anniversary of D-Day as sun shines on Juno Beach in Normandy
The sun was shining on the beaches of Normandy on Thursday morning as a Canadian ceremony to commemorate the 80th anniversary of D-Day got underway in Courseulles-sur-Mer, France.
Prince Harry wins right to challenge U.K. police protection ruling
Prince Harry has been given permission to appeal against the rejection of his legal challenge to the British government's decision to take away his police protection when he is in Britain, his lawyer said on Thursday.
No showers, baths or washing dishes: Calgary under water advisory
The city of Calgary is under a mandatory water advisory where officials are telling all residents and businesses to strictly limit their water usage following a major water main break on Wednesday.
Drake places $500K bet on Edmonton Oilers to win Stanley Cup Final
Canadian rap artist Drake placed a $500,000 bet on the Edmonton Oilers to win the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.
Widow of Beau Biden takes the stand in Hunter Biden's gun trial, talks about tossing the revolver
The widow of Hunter Biden's brother told jurors in his federal gun trial Thursday about the moment she found the revolver in his truck, describing how she put it into a leather pouch, stuffed it into a shopping bag and tossed it in a trash can outside a market near her home.
A new 'Hunger Games' book - and movie - is coming
Inspired by an 18th century Scottish philosopher and the modern scourge of misinformation, Suzanne Collins is returning to the ravaged, post-apocalyptic land of Panem for a new 'The Hunger Games' novel.
Sask. RCMP says staffing shortages are an obstacle to addressing lessons of 2022 mass stabbing inquests
The Saskatchewan RCMP is taking stock of lessons learned from the Sept. 2022 mass killings in the communities of James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon.
$430K worth of illegal cannabis seized from Manitoba home: RCMP
Two people are facing multiple charges after Manitoba RCMP discovered an illegal cannabis store operating in Flin Flon.
Regina
-
-
Sask. Teachers' Federation rejects proposed binding arbitration, declares impasse
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) has declared a bargaining impasse and has vowed to reinstate job sanctions following a rejection of binding arbitration.
-
'Can happen anywhere': Sask. ATV Association highlighting ATV safety month
The Saskatchewan ATV Association (SATVA) is highlighting rider safety in the month of June.
Saskatoon
-
B.C. woman wins court ruling two years after her dog was brutally attacked at Sask. off-leash park
After a two-year legal battle, the owner of a dog who was killed in a vicious attack at a Saskatoon off-leash park two years ago is getting some closure.
-
-
Two arrests made in Edmonton and Prince Albert in historical Saskatoon homicide
A 27-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man have been arrested and charged in connection with the 2020 homicide of Eagleson Thomas in Saskatoon.
Edmonton
-
'Loves the game': McDavid, Oilers ready for Stanley Cup final after long journey
Superstar Connor McDavid is leading Stanley Cup Playoffs in points and is playing in his first final.
-
-
'Every single one is so unique': Edmonton artist offers Oilers-themed interior decorating
If a painting is worth a thousand words, how much is an Oilers-themed mural worth? A local artist is helping fans find out.
Calgary
-
-
FEATURE
FEATURE Learn how geomagnetic storms create the northern lights – and why they can be dangerous
The sun has been going through solar cycles for 4.6 billion years, but in May, millions of humans were able to experience an intense burst of solar activity.
-
Trial begins for men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at Coutts blockade
Two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the Coutts, Alta., border blockade have entered not guilty pleas on the first day of their jury trial.
Toronto
-
'Impasse': Toronto transit union says 'major problem' in bargaining as midnight strike deadline looms
The union representing thousands of frontline TTC workers says it's deadlocked in negotiations with the city, with just hours left ahead of a midnight strike deadline.
-
What you need to know about a potential TTC strike on Friday
With a potential transit strike just hours away, Torontonians could soon be scrambling to find another way to get around the city. Here is what you need to know about the looming TTC strike.
-
Police clear 'unauthorized' pro-Palestinian encampment at York University
Toronto police have cleared a pro-Palestinian encampment on the campus of York University, just one day after it was first set up.
Ottawa
-
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Ottawa could see 35-50 mm of rain today
Environment Canada is calling for Ottawa to receive 30 to 40 mm of rain today, with another 5 to 10 mm of rain tonight as a system moves through the region.
-
Ottawa woman says new cellphone picked up by stranger at outlet: 'It's upsetting'
An Ottawa woman is raising concerns about the security of mail packages, after she says a package with her cellphone upgrade was picked up by someone else at a Canada Post outlet.
-
RCMP bust suspected human smuggling ring operating in the Cornwall, Ont. area
Eight people are facing charges in connection to a suspected human trafficking ring that allegedly smuggled over 100 illegal migrants from the Cornwall, Ont. area into the United States.
Montreal
-
Man sentenced to life in prison, no chance of parole for 13 years after Montreal teen's fatal stabbing
A 21-year-old man convicted in the 2021 stabbing death of 16-year-old Jannai Dopwell-Bailey outside a Montreal school must serve 13 years in prison before being eligible for parole.
-
SAQ liquor sale volumes declined last year
The Quebec liquor board (Société des alcools du Québec - SAQ) announced net earnings of $1.428 billion for its 2023-2024 fiscal year, up a very slight 0.1 per cent on the previous year, while sales declined in volume.
-
Push to preserve Canada's largest military cemetery in Montreal amid financial troubles
On the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landing, there is a push to preserve the largest military cemetery in Canada.
Atlantic
-
'We stuck with it until it was finished': 100-year-old N.B. veteran remembers D-Day beach landing
Eighty years ago, Russell Kaye was firing at German positions from a landing craft as he and countless other men surged towards Juno Beach.
-
Nova Scotia bans cellphones for students in public schools
Nova Scotia is banning cellphone use during class time to keep students focused on learning and support teachers.
-
Wet weather for Maritimes this weekend; May finished warm, dry, with high lightning activity
Periods of wet weather is expected in the Maritimes this weekend however, the nature of that weather will differ from province-to-province.
Vancouver
-
Victim of Vancouver stabbing ID'd as upbeat chef who was 'full of life'
Friends and coworkers have identified 32-year-old Wataru Kakiuchi as the man stabbed to death Wednesday in Vancouver.
-
Police recover 29 stolen vehicles in shipping containers at B.C. ports
Two men from Metro Vancouver are facing more than a dozen charges each after police recovered 29 stolen vehicles found in shipping containers at British Columbia ports.
-
Vancouver Island
-
-
-
Newly minted BC Conservative Elenore Sturko stands behind comments that triggered backlash
Last October, after Premier David Eby chided BC Conservative Leader John Rustad for his criticism of B.C. schools' sexual orientation gender identity tools, also known as SOGI, a prolonged standing ovation was led in part by opposition MLA Elenore Sturko.
Kelowna
-
B.C. bookkeeper gets 6 years in prison for defrauding over $1M from employer
The former bookkeeper for a Kelowna, B.C.-based company has been handed a six-year prison sentence for defrauding more than $1 million from her employer.
-
'No Okanagan stone fruit' coming to B.C. grocer this year due to cold snap
An independent B.C. grocery store says it won't have Okanagan peaches, apricots, plums or nectarines on store shelves this summer due to the cold snap the province experienced earlier in the year.
-
Suspect caught making sundae during Kelowna break-in: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna nabbed a would-be burglar with an apparent sweet tooth over the weekend.
N.L.
-
Newfoundland is being sieged by heavy fog, and travellers are paying the price
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
-
N.L. becomes latest province to eye stricter tobacco regulations
Newfoundland and Labrador has floated an eyebrow-raising trial balloon in a bid to further the public health fight against tobacco and nicotine.
-
'Loneliness will kill': N.L. long-term care homes struggled with COVID restrictions
A study from Newfoundland and Labrador's Memorial University says visitor restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic left long-term care visitors with a 'significant' increase in isolation, leading to concerns about residents' mental and physical health.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay shooting sparked by drunken parking lot fight, police say
A shooting in a school parking lot in North Bay early Wednesday morning was the result of an argument among a group of people getting drunk, police say.
-
Ontario woman forced to pay $23K medical bill after heart attack abroad despite travel insurance
An Ontario woman who took a trip to the Cayman Islands in January was hospitalized after a heart attack and even though she had travel medical insurance, she was told she needed to pay the hospital bill herself.
-
Inquest to be held into the death of a Sudbury man who died after interaction with police
An inquest has been scheduled into the death of Steven Thornton, 63, who died in 2018 after an interaction with police in Sudbury and Barrie.
Barrie
-
Woman allegedly violently assaulted, robbed in Orillia parking lot
Officers in Orillia quickly arrested two people following an allegedly violent robbery and a break-in.
-
Fire crews battle raging house fire in Muskoka
Firefighters battled a raging blaze at a home in Gravenhurst.
-
Alliston Ont., man accused in death of ex-wife
Ahmet Duzguner, 51, is accused of first-degree murder in his ex-wife Sibel's death.
Kitchener
-
Debit cards stolen in Waterloo Region taxi scam
Four people have had their debit cards stolen in an ongoing taxi scam in Waterloo Region.
-
Dog finds new home after spending 276 days with KW Humane Society
Hazel the dog finally has her happy tale after spending almost 300 days at the Kitchener Waterloo Humane Society.
-
RECIPE
RECIPE French Onion Dip and Cucumber Ricotta Spread from Emily Richards
Emily Richards shares two quick and easy dips that would be perfect for your next summer party.
London
-
One person dead after vehicle ends up in Lake Huron
OPP in Huron-Kinloss are investigating a fatal crash where a car ended up in Lake Huron. Around 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, OPP got a call about a vehicle entering the lake from Amberley road.
-
Writing festival underway in honour of late author
The Alice Munro Festival of the Short Story is underway in Huron County. The festival kicked off last night with a production of Post Alice at the Blyth Festival stage.
-
Energy co-op giving students multiple job opportunities at one time
A pilot project is underway in Kincardine that may change how high school co-op’s work in the future. Twenty-six students from Kincardine District Secondary School are enrolled in the first ever Energy Sector Co-Op.