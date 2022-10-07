Where Brandon residents can vote in advance for their next mayor

With 19 days until Manitobans head to the polls, the City of Brandon says there are options for people who are looking to cast their vote ahead of Election Day.

The city confirmed advance voting opportunities will be taking place, with the first one coming next week.

Brandon residents who wish to vote in advance can go to City Hall, located at 410 9th Street, on Oct. 12 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. They can also vote in an advance poll at City Hall on Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Keystone Centre’s Pioneer Lodge on Oct. 22.

Eligible voters are also able to apply in writing or in person to vote by sealed envelope ballot if they have reason to believe that they will be unable to vote at their regular voting place on election day or during advance voting opportunities. Applications can be made in person at City Hall or by writing to the City of Brandon Senior Elections Official.

Brandon will have a new mayor on Oct. 26, as Jeff Fawcett and Elliott Oleson are running to replace Rich Chrest, who announced he wouldn’t be seeking re-election.

More information on Brandon’s election can be found here.