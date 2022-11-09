Where Manitobans can attend Remembrance Day ceremonies

Remembrance Day is almost here and there is a variety of options for Winnipeggers to attend ceremonies and remember those who fought for the country.

Residents across Manitoba will be marking Remembrance Day this Friday, Nov. 11.

At the RBC Convention Centre, a service is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. CTV News Winnipeg will be live-streaming this event online.

There is also an event at HMCS Chippawa located at 1 Navy Way. The ceremony starts at 10:15 a.m.

The 38 Canadian Brigade Group said it is happy to welcome the public back to several events throughout the city. All ceremonies start at 10:40 a.m. and the public is asked to arrive before 10:30 a.m.

The events are:

Minto Armoury Ceremony at 969 St. Matthews Avenue. This is an indoor event;

Lieutenant-Colonel Harcus Strachan, V.C., MC Armoury Ceremony at 551 Machray Avenue. This is an indoor event;

Vimy Ride Park Ceremony at 821 Preston Avenue. This is an outdoor event; and

Valour Road Ceremony at the corner of Valour Road and Sargent Avenue. This is an outdoor event.

The Royal Canadian Legion is also scheduled to host a handful of ceremonies on Friday in and around Winnipeg.

In Winnipeg, events will be held at Oak Park High School located at 820 Charleswood Road, with the service running from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Branch 43 located at 134 Marion Street will have doors opening at 10:15 a.m. and the service will begin at 11 a.m.

St. Alphonsus Hall located at 341 Munroe Avenue, doors open at 10 a.m. and the service will start at 10:50 a.m. Following the service, a luncheon is scheduled.

Outside of Winnipeg, there are two more services put on by the legion. The first is at Branch 61 in Winnipeg Beach at 20 Hamilton Avenue. The service starts at 10:45 a.m. and lunch will be served afterward.

The other event is in Selkirk, at the Selkirk Recreation Complex at 180 Easton Drive. The ceremony gets underway at 10:30 a.m.

In Brandon, The Keystone Centre will have a ceremony start at 10 a.m. and in Portage la Prairie people are asked to be seated by 10 a.m. for a ceremony at the Stride Centre.