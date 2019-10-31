Where to go for a safe, indoor Halloween in Winnipeg
Published Thursday, October 31, 2019 11:48AM CST
WINNIPEG – If the recent rash of violent incidents in Winnipeg has residents worried, there are a number of events across the city where Winnipeggers can trick-or-treat in the safety of indoors.
From malls to the Play it Safe event, here’s where people can go for indoor fun this Halloween:
- St. Vital Centre is having a trick-or-treating event beginning at 6 p.m.;
- Candy will be handed out at Kildonan Place between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.;
- Portage Place is holding trick or treating between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.;
- The Garden City Shopping Centre safe Halloween event is going on from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.;
- Outlet Collection Winnipeg is having its event from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., or until supplies last;
- There is no organized Halloween event at Polo Park this year;
- The Play it Safe Halloween event is being held at two locations: Turtle island at 510 King St. and the North Y Youth Centre on McGregor Street;
- The West Broadway Bear Clan Patrol is holding a safe Halloween event at the Broadway Neighbourhood Centre from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.