Thursday is National Indigenous Peoples Day and it’s being celebrated across Manitoba.

The goal of the day is to explore and celebrate First Nation, Inuit and Métis cultures.

Here’s how to take part in the celebrations across Winnipeg:

- The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is hosting a Summer Solstice concert at 6 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.). Indian City, Kinnie Starr and Scott Nolan will be performing in the Bonnie & John Buhler Hall.

- The Indian Métis and Friendship Centre is hosting The Smoke has Cleared benefit event for the people evacuated from Pauingassi and Little Grand Rapids First Nations. It runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and will feature musical performances, a free feast for 500 people and children’s entertainment.

- At the University of Manitoba there’s a blessing of the food, feast and cultural performances from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Brodie Atrium.

- The Manitoba Metis Federation is hosting a free, fun day for families at Selkirk Park in Selkirk from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.