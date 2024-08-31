Where to road trip around Manitoba to enjoy the fall

Summer travel season may be coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean you have to stop exploring Manitoba.

During the fall, the province has a number of top-tier road trip destinations for those who want to hike, bird watch, or enjoy the fall foliage.

CTV News Winnipeg reached out to Travel Manitoba to find some of the province's best fall road trip destinations.

“There are tons of spots around Manitoba that I would recommend for anyone looking for some fall experiences,” said Kit Muir, media content specialist with Travel Manitoba.

“Depends what you’re looking for. Obviously, we get some really great fall foliage across the province, but there’s also a lot of opportunity for things like corn mazes, pumpkin patches, some great hikes.”

Here are some of Travel Manitoba's fall road trip suggestions:

Pine Point Rapids

For those wanting to travel east of Winnipeg, Muir suggests heading to Pine Point Rapids for some hiking.

She said this area offers different lengths of hiking trails for people of all different abilities.

The hiking area along the Whiteshell River can provide striking views of waterfalls and rapids.

Pine Points Rapids is known for its hiking trails. (CTV News Winnipeg)

Alfred Hole Goose Sanctuary

While out east, Muir also recommends visiting the Alfred Hole Goose Sanctuary to get an up-close view of goose or bird migration.

The sanctuary features an interpretive program, displays, exhibits, a self-guided hiking trail, and an observation gallery.

The sanctuary is located 0.5 kilometres east of Rennie on Highway 44.

Alfred Hole Goose Sanctuary, located east of Rennie, is a good place to observe bird migration. (CTV News Winnipeg)

Birds Hill Provincial Park

If all you’re looking for is a day trip, Muir suggests starting your day at Birds Hill Provincial Park.

“You could do breakfast at Pineridge Hollow,” she said. “They’ve got some great shopping there, so you can start your morning a little bit more leisurely.”

Muir added that Birds Hill is also a great place to see some fall foliage while walking through the different trails.

“[It works] for different levels of accessibility as well because some of them are completely paved, which makes things easier for folks who might be using a wheelchair or mobility aids,” she said.

“Other ones will take you a little bit more through the bush, but varying in lengths as well.”

Birds Hill is located 24 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg on Highway 59.

Birds Hill Provincial Park is a popular location for day trips outside of Winnipeg (CTV News Winnipeg)

Oak Hammock Marsh

Another popular day trip destination outside of Winnipeg is Oak Hammock Marsh, a birding hotspot in Stonewall.

Muir noted the interpretive centre is currently closed for renovations. However, programming is still taking place, especially during migration season. She added that it is a great spot to watch the geese and birds fly in.

“They’ve got hundreds of different species that come through there and thousands and thousands of birds that land there during migration season,” Muir said.

“So it’s really an incredible spot to go if you really want to experience that migration feeling of the fall.”

A map shows where Oak Hammock Marsh, a birding hotspot located in Stonewall, is located. (CTV News Winnipeg)

Spruce Woods

Manitobans looking for a more extended road trip can head southwest to Spruce Woods Provincial Park in Carberry.

“Spruce Woods is the little desert of Manitoba,” Muir said. “It’s got these incredible sand dunes.”

Muir noted that the Spruce Woods can get very warm in the summer, making fall an ideal time to visit.

Spruce Woods Provincial Park is known for its sand dunes. (CTV News Winnipeg)

Boissevain

Muir also recommends making a stop in Boissevain, a community near the North Dakota border.

“Boissevain is such a cute little town,” she said.

“You can stop and say ‘hi’ to Tommy the Turtle, who’s their roadside attraction there.”

Muir also suggests overnighting at the Turtle Mountain Adventure Huts in Turtle Mountain Provincial Park.

“There’s a small hike to them, so you have to have a little bit of an adventurous spirit,” she said.

“But it’s a great spot and a great home base if you want to explore the park.”

Boissevain, located near the North Dakota border, is known for its murals. (CTV News Winnipeg)

Road trip advice

In order to prepare for your road trip, CAA spokesperson Kaitlynn Furse said it’s essential to ensure your car is in good working order. That includes checking the air pressure in your tires, topping up all your fluids, bringing an emergency kit, and ensuring your lights and car battery are working.

Once you’re on the road, Furse recommends planning your routes in advance and knowing where you’ll make pit stops.

“When it comes to driving long distances, you really want to just keep an eye on that fatigue, so making sure that you’re not driving more than 800 kilometres a day, taking 15-minute breaks every two hours, and making sure that you’re keeping your gas tank at least half full,” she said.

Do you have a favourite Manitoba fall road trip of your own? Let us know by emailing kayla.rosen@bellmedia.ca