Where Winnipeggers can pick up sandbags

With the temperatures warming up in Manitoba and the snow starting to melt, the City of Winnipeg is preparing for any potential spring flooding.

As of Monday, there are no Winnipeg properties at risk of flooding. However, with the start of the spring melt, the city recommends residents take certain precautions, including checking your backwater valve and sump pump; making sure water is draining properly; protecting your belongings; and in extreme cases, improving drainage around your home.

Beginning on Monday, the City of Winnipeg is providing sandbags, which can be picked up from 960 Thomas Ave. Those picking up sandbags should bring ID showing they live in Winnipeg.

The Province of Manitoba’s March spring flood outlook warned of a major risk of flooding on the Red River from Emerson to the Red River Floodway Inlet. It also showed a low to moderate risk in most other basins.

As of Monday at 8:40 a.m., the water levels at James Avenue are 0.84 feet above the James Avenue Datum.

