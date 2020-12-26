WINNIPEG -- Christmas has come and gone, which means many people's real trees are dropping needles and starting to die.

The City of Winnipeg says not to throw your tree out but bring it to one of their ten tree recycling depots, instead.

Winnipeggers are asked to bring their unbagged trees, free of any decorations, to depots from December 27 to January 31.

Here is a list of the depots and their hours according to the city's website:

Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot

Weekdays: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Closed: January 1

1777 Brady Road

Charleswood Centre

24-hour access

3900 Grant Ave (Northwest corner of the Safeway parking lot

along Haney Street, access off Haney Street)

Kilcona Park

7:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Lagimodiere Boulevard and McIvor Avenue (In the off-leash dog park parking lot)

Kildonan Park

7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

2015 Main Street (Rainbow Stage parking lot)

King's Park

8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

198 King's Drive (South parking lot)

Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depot

Weekdays (except Wednesdays): 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.,

Closed: January 1, every Wednesday

1120 Pacific Avenue

Panet 4R Winnipeg Depot

Weekdays (except Wednesdays): 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.,

Closed: January 1, every Wednesday

429 Panet Road

St. James Civic Centre

24-hour access

2055 Ness Avenue (Northwest corner parking lot)

St. Vital Park

8 a.m. – 10 p.m.

190 River Road (South parking lot)

Winnipeg Soccer Complex

24-hour access

900 Waverley Street at Victor Lewis Drive

The depot at Vimy Arena is permanently closed.

Last year, the city collected 11,095 trees for recycling.