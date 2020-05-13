WINNIPEG -- Some of Winnipeg’s school divisions have begun to reopen their playgrounds following closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Pembina Trails School Division said it is now allowing people to use its play structures, but at their own risk.

The division recommends that people follow certain safety precautions, such as physical distancing and hand washing, when using the structures.

Seven Oaks School Division, as well as St. James Assiniboia School Division have also reopened their playgrounds.

St. James Assiniboia asks that before visiting its play structures, parents need to reiterate to their children the importance of physical distancing and handwashing. It also asks people to be mindful of the number of individuals gathered at the playgrounds as gatherings sizes are still limited.

“It will be great to hear the laughing and seeing the smiling faces as children engage in play on our school grounds once again,” it said on its website.

The Louis Riel School Division announced that it will be reopening playgrounds and recreational spaces beginning on Thursday. It said it made this decision after receiving clarification from public health officials.

The Winnipeg School Division said it will reopen its playgrounds starting on Monday, but parents must supervise their children. The school division noted public health orders must be followed, including physical distancing, bringing hand sanitizer, and avoiding contact with other people on the fields.

“The playground equipment is not cleaned or sanitized and can be used at the discretion of the parent,” it said in a statement.

“Swings won’t be available for the time being.”

School divisions in Winnipeg closed down their playgrounds in March in order to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Earlier in May, the Manitoba government announced the first phase of its reopening plan, which included outdoor recreation facilities.

This means playgrounds can reopen but they must do so under strict guidelines.